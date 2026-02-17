Envoy Decries Energy Poverty In Africa

The High Commissioner of Namibia to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr Walde Natangwe Ndevashiya, has said it is unrationalisable that Africa with great resources is still be-devilled with energy poverty.

Speaking to New Telegraph in Lagos, he also stated that concerted efforts must be activated to conquer the challenge. He said: “Energy poverty (in Africa) does not make any sense.

When you are African, you have the resources. We are the one producing energy, or even electricity. But then you have many people in Africa who do not have energy. That’s unacceptable. We have to move away from that narrative and make sure that our people have energy.

We should have deliberate policies on that.” Data posited that Africa is facing a significant energy poverty crisis, with approximately 600 million people, nearly half of the continent’s population, lacking access to electricity, adding that this issue is more pronounced in sub-Saharan Africa, where about 77 per cent of the population lacks electricity, compared to 20 per cent in North Africa.

According to research, energy poverty rate varies across coun- tries: In Nigeria, despite being Af- rica’s largest economy and a major oil producer, Nigeria is reported to have the world’s largest electricity access gap, with millions relying on diesel or petrol generators.

Another country: Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has vast hydropower potential but remains one of the least electrified countries, with rural access below 20 per cent. Though Ethiopia has made progress in electrification but still has over 50 million people without power.

Experts have warned that the consequences of energy poverty are far-reaching, affecting health as indoor air pollution from traditional cooking methods contributes to respiratory diseases.

They also warned that limited access to electricity hinders education and economic opportunities and that energy poverty constrains industrial development and fosters reliance on informal markets.

The Namibian envoy also decried poverty in Africa. He canvassed attention to the regulatory environment and participation of local content as investors come into the continent. He stated that this would empower Africans and consequently address poverty.

He added that it would be wrong to engage in crude oil exploration without the involvement of the indigenes. Ndevashiya said: “What is very important we need to realize is that the African minerals have to be used to benefit the African people. We need to make sure that we utilize these resources to lift our people out of poverty. That’s very important.

Therefore, what I want to emphasize is also to look at the regulatory environment, especially in the local communities. That’s very important. And also, most importantly, when you have investors coming to Africa, we must emphasize always on local participation of our people, on local practices.

So that’s really where we empower our people. That’s the only way we can address poverty. “There is no way you can have oil blocks covered in the local com- munity, and then you don’t involve the local people.

So our emphasis should be on the important part of our list of poverty.We should use the revenue we generate out of oil, out of gas, to build hospitals, to build schools, and for the betterment of the lives of our people.

I think that’s very important. We also need to use them to build our roads and for our structure. That is also very important.” He noted concerns that there was corruption and lack of accountability by government officials, adding that it can only be addressed by a very stringent regulatory framework.

“Like in our country, for example, we have a very strong anti-corruption commission. Very, very strong. If there is something that is covered, whether you are an official, whether you are a minister, it doesn’t matter, and you have to be there to celebrate the government.

We actually are talking right now.We even have cabinet ministers that are in prison that have been arrested for past-corruption. “At the moment, we are doing quite a lot in terms of renewable energy, in terms of the energy sector. We have got the Rakhana power plant, which is through what we have.

They said from the waterfall that we developed, we developed, that we are even utilising. But par- ticularly, the government is now investing in the job of energy and green energy also. That’s what we have,” he said.

The envoy said the African Energy Bank when operational would play great roles in advancing oil and gas growth in the continent. He explained that it would give Africans the financial muscle to develop the sector.

Ndevashiya said: “I think it’s a very good initiative be- cause it’s high time that as Africans, we have to utilize our own resources. If we talk about the world, it depends on the nation’s financial institutions.

Many times, there is financing in the government with conditions attached to it. Now, if we are doing more for the African region, then they should be outsourced by the Africans themselves without depend- ing on their own external forces.”