Envoy Appeals To Otu To Sign SOAD Cooperation Agreement

Resident Ambassador of the State of African Diaspora (SOAD) Nigeria, Princess Evelyn Eyo-Honesty, has charged the Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu, to expedite action on the signing of cooperation agreement between SOAD and his administration as done by his Bayelsa State counterpart a month ago.

The Ambassador made the appeal yesterday in Calabar, when she highlighted what the state stands to benefit from the cooperation agreement if finally signed.

She explained that the agreement would facilitate the release of a $500 million grant to support economic development in the state.

According to Princess Eyo, the grant would be released through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) after SOAD Prime Minister, Amb Dr Louis-Georges Tin, formalises the partnership agreement with the state government. The partnership aims to promote sustainable bilateral relationships and cooperation between Cross River State and SOAD.