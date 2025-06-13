Environmentalists Call On Abia Govt For Urgent Climate Action

Share

The Coalition For Climate Engagement and Good-Governance in Abia (COCEGIA), an environmentalist group, has called for urgent climate action and a decisive response from the Abia State government to the increasing climate vulnerabilities confronting the state.

COCEGIA further said that its call is particularly in the areas of gully erosion, recurrent flooding, and widespread environmental degradation.

The group in a statement signed by Comrade Godson Ibekwe-Umelo, Okoye Chuka Peter, and. Dr. Emmanuel Nzegbulam said that more attention is needed within the oil-producing communities of Abia South Senatorial Zone, suffering from the adverse impacts of oil exploration and exploitation.

COCEGIA also urged the Abia State government to strengthen enforcement of environmental laws by intensifying the enforcement of existing policies and environmental regulations across the state and adopting advocacy-based enforcement approaches to ensure compliance and protection of our natural resources.

The group equally charged the state government to promote sustainable practices, stressing that with climate change posing significant threats to livelihoods, a comprehensive socio-economic response is essential.

“The government must collaborate with the private sector and other partners to promote solutions such as the adoption of environmentally friendly cooking stoves, waste recycling initiatives, and other green economy investments that safeguard the environment and create sustainable jobs,” COCEGIA said.

They urged the Abia State government to institutionalize multi-stakeholder dialogue that prioritizes active civil society participation in governance, budgeting, and budgetary processes.

According to the group, “This will foster community ownership and ensure that government programmes deliver measurable and transparent outcomes.”

COCEGIA acknowledged what it termed the notable progress made by the Abia State Government, under Dr. Alex Otti, in its short time in office, particularly in creating a foundation for sustainable growth.

The group said that it stands in solidarity with the government of Abia State, under the leadership of Governor Otti, and with the UK Foreign Commonwealth Development Office/Partnership for Agile Governance and Climate Engagement (FCDO-PACE), in recognition of their ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life for Nigerians in unique and impactful ways.

COCEGIA equally saluted their fellow comrades and human rights advocates across the country who have made great sacrifices in the quest for a more inclusive, equitable, and just society.

The group said that starting from next year (2026), the commemoration of Democracy Day in Nigeria should go beyond mere celebration or protest.

COCEGIA said that Democracy Day should rather serve as a moment of sober reflection on the country’s shared commitment to political education and the promotion of democratic ideals, including political participation, gender equity, fiscal responsibility, climate justice, sustainable livelihoods, and the fundamental right to a healthy life.

Share