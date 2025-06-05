Environmentalists Advocate Land, Water Restoration

Share

In commemoration of the 2025 World Environment Day, the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, joined prominent environmentalists in calling for urgent action to restore land and water bodies in Lagos.

The event, themed “Restoration of Our Land and Water Bodies: Greening the Lagos Mega City,” was held at the university’s Ikorodu campus and brought together academics, environmental advocates, and government representatives to chart a sustainable path forward for Lagos’ urban ecosystem.

Prof. Odusanya described environmental degradation as a pressing threat to human survival, citing recent natural disasters such as the devastating floods in Mokwa, Niger State, as stark reminders of the urgency.

“World environmental issues are everyday life issues which must be tackled head-on,” he declared, calling for collective responsibility and practical solutions.

He praised the Lagos State Government, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Commissioner for the Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, for their efforts in addressing plastic pollution and clearing drains, initiatives he described as “courageous.” He also pointed to innovative waste reuse models, like plastic-built houses in Kaduna, as examples Lagos could learn from.

Highlighting the university’s commitment to environmental advocacy, Odusanya said, “Environmental Day will expose LASUSTECH to the world. We also participate in climate protection.” He urged the university community to increase their environmental awareness and revealed plans for the introduction of a waste management firm in Lagos.

Delivering the keynote address, renowned environmentalist and Chairman of the Lekki Conservation Centre, Desmond Majekodunmi, painted a sobering global picture.

He revealed that 2.5 million square kilometers—roughly 35%—of critical forests have been degraded globally, affecting rainfall as far away as the Americas. He also noted that Lake Chad has shrunk to just 10% of its original size.

Majekodunmi attributed the Mokwa flooding to the impacts of climate change and global warming, warning: “This has been foretold, but nothing was done. Now we are suffering.” He proposed relocating populations living on flood plains but emphasized the need for viable alternatives before resettlement.

“Nigeria, as the Giant of Africa, must take the lead in rallying the continent to engage the international community,” Majekodunmi said.

“We must demand adaptation and reparation funds, plant massive amounts of trees, and transition our economies. The world needs Africa more than Africa needs the world—it’s time to come together and act.”

He applauded LASUSTECH’s eco-conscious campus design, especially its preservation of green spaces and tree-shaded areas, including its car parks.

“The environment is our life-support system. If you look after nature, she will look after you,” Majekodunmi concluded. “LASUSTECH is sending a powerful and practical message—one that should be emulated across Nigeria.”

The event underscored the intersection of local leadership and global environmental responsibility, placing Lagos and LASUSTECH at the heart of efforts to restore the ecosystem and fight climate change.

