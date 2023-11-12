Environmental Violation: Lagos Shut Five More Markets

On the instructions of the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, men of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in conjunction with Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC/KAI), on Sunday morning sealed 5 markets in the Mushin and Odi-Olowo Local Council areas of the state.

The early morning operation was announced by the Commissioner on his identified X handle Sunday morning.

Wahab listed the names of markets sealed. They include Awolowo Ultra Modern Market, Mushin Main Market, Daleko Market, and Odo Ashimowu Market, Mushin.

In the brief statement, Wahab also noted that the market was sealed after they were found to have contravened the 2017 Environmental Protection law of the state.

In its bid to ensure a sustainable market environment that is safe, healthy, and hygienic for buyers and sellers in markets, the Lagos State government through relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies has stepped up enforcement of the state’s environmental laws.

This has led to the closure of some markets, including, Mile 12 and Owowde Onirin markets in Kosofe local government; Alaba International and Trade Fair Complex, both in the Ojo area of the states and Ile Epo in Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA, which were all reopened after traders in the market were adjudged by the government to have met certain requirements of the state’s environmental requirements.