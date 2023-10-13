Environmental Violation: Again, Lagos Closes Two Popular Markets

The Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has shut down two popular markets located in Kosofe Local Government Area.

Mile 12 and Owode Onirin Markets along Ikorodu Road were shut Friday morning on the instruction of the state Commissioner, Hon.Tokunbo Wahab.

The operation was carried out by a team of enforces drawn from the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (Lawma) and the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corp (LAGESCO) popularly known as KAI.

The closure of the two popular Kosofe markets is happening a few weeks after the Ministry similarly sealed up the popular Ile Epo Market in the Agbado Oke Odo LCDA.

Hon Wahab, through a statement on Friday, cited violation of environmental laws as the reason for the closure, while announcing that the exercise is part of a larger strategy of ensuring proper public hygiene with market environmental safety across the state.

“As I instructed, enforcement operatives from LAWMA and KAI in a joint operation in the early hours of today (Friday, October 13) sealed up the Mile 12 International Market and Owode Onirin market along Ikorodu Road for indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse, filthy environment, blocked and littered drainages, menace of illegal and indiscriminate parking and abandonment of trucks on the major road, thereby impeding free flow of traffic”, said Wahab.

Speaking further, he maintained that the best given the health and safety of traders and the general environment was to close down the market.

“Recent events at Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets have brought to light the pressing need for strict adherence to sanitation standards in our markets.

Lamenting the closure given its impacts on the economy of the state, Hon Tokunbo said: “Though the closure is a difficult decision, it is a necessary step to address the prevailing environmental challenges and to ensure the safety and well-being of all stakeholders”

He hinted that the market will remain closed to enable stakeholders to carry out a situation assessment and effect necessary improvements to public health and environmental sanity around that axis. Stressing further that “conditions in the markets have deteriorated to a point where immediate intervention became inevitable”.