Environmental Sanitation: Oredo LGA Thugs Allegedly Assault Residents

The July 2025 edition of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in Edo State was marred by allegations of harassment and assault reportedly carried out by thugs allegedly hired by officials of the Oredo Local Government Council.

At least 78 residents were arrested during the exercise by a joint enforcement team comprising thugs, environmental health officers, police personnel, and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Some of those arrested were reportedly beaten and sustained injuries before being taken to the mobile court sitting at Urokpota Hall. Several were convicted and given the option of paying a ₦5,000 fine or performing three hours of community service, while minors and those found not guilty were cautioned and released.

Among the victims was Mrs. Violet Akhere, who said she was en route to Esan after receiving news of her father’s death when she was accosted and assaulted by the enforcement team near the Benin Airport second gate. Her husband, Desmond Akhere, reportedly suffered a deep cut to the nose during the incident.

“They didn’t ask who I was or where I was going. They just bundled me into the bus and dragged me on the ground. My bags are missing, and my husband is injured,” she said.

Another alleged victim, 27-year-old Esohe Aigbe, accused the team of extortion and brutality. She said she was arrested at her home while trying to protect a young boy from the officers.

“The boy ran into our house. When I tried to tell them to leave him alone, they started fighting me and took me to court,” she said. Esohe was later released after narrating her ordeal in court.

In a separate case, 14-year-old Gladys Joseph told the court she was arrested in front of her home on Obakhawaye Street while still in her nightwear. Her three friends, who followed her in protest, were also detained. The court discharged the four girls after hearing their accounts.

Reacting to the incidents, Director of Environmental Health Services for Oredo LGA, Mrs. Blessing Ehiator, admitted that similar issues had occurred during previous sanitation exercises.

“We had cases where people were robbed or dumped at the council secretariat. That’s why we now issue gate passes to enforcement agents. Anyone without a gate pass is not part of our team,” she said.

The incidents have sparked public outrage, with residents calling on the Edo State Government to investigate the reported abuses and prevent further misconduct under the guise of environmental enforcement.