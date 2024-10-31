Environmental Right Group Trains Rural Women On Alternative Means Of Income

Share

Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has trained rural women in Edo State on alternative sources of livelihood to mitigate the impact of deforestation and industrial plantation expansion.

The one-day workshop, themed “Promoting Solidarity Economy, Building Resilience,” focused on snail farming, mushroom cultivation, and soap making. Women from 15 communities across six local government areas attended.

ERA/FoEN Interim Administrator, Rita Uwaka, emphasized the vulnerability of rural women affected by deforestation, facing “violence, disruptions to their livelihoods, health hazards, displacement, and increased gender inequalities.”

“This workshop addresses these challenges by providing a supportive learning, healing, and empowerment environment,” Uwaka said.

“The once lush forests that provided for us are disappearing, taking with them resources that have sustained us for generations.

“We face challenges in providing for our families, accessing clean water, and in holding onto traditions that are rooted in the land. These are not just environmental losses; they are also social and economic ones.”

Uwaka assured the women that ERA/FoEN would continue supporting them after the training, including providing a modest grant to impacted women.

Deborah Omoruyi from Ora community shared her experience: “Multinational companies took over our farm, now we don’t have land to farm. We go to other communities to rent land for as high as N70,000.00 to farm. And once you delay in renewing your rent, they threaten you with quit notice.”

Osaremen Jimoh from Odiguetue community lamented, “Due to deforestation and industrial plantation expansion, women in my community have no land to farm, and land remains our major source of livelihood.”

Uwaka displayed sub-theme messages, including “Women’s rights are human rights,” “Plant Actions are not Forests,” “People Before Profit,” “We are Hurting,” “Save Our Forests,” and “Avert Climate Crisis.”

The trainees expressed gratitude to ERA/FoEN for empowering them with skills for alternative livelihoods.

The workshop aimed to build a solidarity economy where every impacted community woman has skills, resources, and a support network valuing her contributions and ensuring her sustainability.

Share

Please follow and like us: