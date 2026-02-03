Environmental Protection: FG, Stakeholders Emphasise Clean Energy

Nigeria marked the International Day of Clean Energy, established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2023 and observed annually on January 26 to promote a just, inclusive and accelerated transition to renewable energy worldwide, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Presidency

In its commitment to energy transition, the Federal Government harped on the importance of renewable energy. It called on Nigerians to embrace renewable energy and sustainable technologies as an essential foundation for survival, healthy living and environmental stewardship.

The President’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in her message to mark the 2026 International Day of Clean Energy, also called for the protection of the environment.

She noted that the celebration, with the theme: “Clean Energy for People and Planet,” highlighted the shared responsibility to protect and preserve the environment by working together to build a greener and healthier planet for all.

The Director of Energy Information Division of the Center for En- ergy Studies, Prof Wumi Iledare, in a statement, clarified on what clean energy and net zero really mean— beyond global buzzwords. He stated that clean energy did not start with climate change.

He added that long before then, sources like solar, wind, and hydropower were called alternative energy because they were alternatives to oil, gas, and coal and that later, they be- came known as renewable energy. Iledare, who is a professor of petroleum economics and policy research, opined that, currently, clean energy was mainly about car- bon emissions—that is how much carbon is released when energy is produced and used.

He stated that in Nigeria, a large share of these emissions comes from transportation and power generation, where petrol, diesel, and fuel oil are widely used. He said: “At a basic level, energy resources fall into two groups: Fossil fuels – oil, gas, coal and non-fossil fuels – solar, wind, hydro, biomass, nuclear.

“Clean energy is therefore not just about the source of energy, but about reducing emissions across the energy value chain. This leads to the idea of net zero. Net zero does not mean zero energy use or shutting down oil and gas overnight.

It simply means balancing emissions—reducing them as much as possible and offsetting what remains. “For Nigeria, clean energy and net zero must be pursued as a balanced, gradual transition—one that improves energy access, supports economic growth, and lowers emissions over time.Clean energy is a journey, not a switch. Net zero is a long-term destination—not a slogan.”

Urgent need

Chief Commercial Officer, JMG Limited, Mr. Rabih Jammal, said the International Day of Clean En- ergy highlights the urgent need for Nigeria to accelerate its adoption of renewable energy solutions. Speaking at media engagement in Lagos, he said: “Clean energy is no longer a future concept – it is happening now – and it is working. At JMG, we are not just advocating for renewables; we are delivering them.

From our 150-kilowatt solar installation at our Victoria Island head office to multiple large-scale deployments nationwide, we have proven that clean energy works technically, commercially and financially. “As more countries move toward sustainable solutions, clean energy has become an economic imperative for Nigeria. It enhances competitiveness, lowers operating costs and enables communities.

This is only the beginning as we will continue to invest in solar solutions, technology, partnerships and people to scale clean energy across the country.” Head of Marketing, JMG, Oluwatomi Faniran, described clean energy as a core responsibility embedded in the company’s business strategy.

“Clean energy is more than technology; it is a responsibility. Our track record speaks for itself,” Faniran said. She highlighted the successful deployment of solar hybrid systems at NIPCO fuel stations, the powering of a government state house, and energy-efficient solutions delivered at facilities such as Nourdm Global and Rack Centre.

“These projects show that clean energy is not only possible, but prac- tical and profitable. Through our renewable energy initiatives, we have reduced carbon emissions by tens of thousands of kilograms of CO₂ and helped clients achieve substantial diesel cost savings,” she noted.

Providing deeper insight into JMG’s renewable power offerings, Mr. Raymond Nwose, Product Manager Hybrid Power Systems, JMG Solar, explained that the company is actively removing financial and operational barriers to clean energy adoption.

Reinforcing the company’s customer-centric approach, Mrs. Anthonia Ogunsanya, Customer Support Manager, JMG, stated that as Nigeria intensifies its journey toward sustainability, JMG reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its solar and hybrid energy footprint, strengthening strategic partnerships, and continuing to invest in innovation and human capital.

Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Rite Foods, Ekuma Eze, described energy transition as a topic issue. According to him, this is where you see the convergence of geopolitics and sustainability. He explained that geopolitics in

We want a just transition. You don’t expect us to abandon the abundant natural gas that we have, and then just switch over because it has implications for the economy

the sense that the transition affects not only dependent economies, such as Nigeria.He noted that when it was in the front burner between 2020 and 2022. Nigeria had a strategic position. He spoke during the company’s summit on World Clean Energy Day.

The summit was titled: “Nigeria’s clean energy transition: Balancing risks, trade-offs and opportunities for sustainable growth.” He noted that Nigeria’s position on energy transition had been very clear. He said: ‘Look, we want a just transition. Why? You don’t expect us to abandon the abundant natural gas that we have. And then, just switch over because it has impli- cations for the economy.

In any case, in Nigeria today, how many people have power? Not to talk of clean energy or renewable energy. So, it’s a very big issue. Why are some countries like China who are manufacturing giants when it comes to the solar panels and all of that will be smiling onto the panels? The oil-rich countries will definitely be impacted.

How about resource competition? If we are migrating to renewable energy, there are critical minerals required for renewable energy. “What you see is, wherever you have such resources, you must have conflict in those locations because the world powers are all just linked for who to take control of those mineral resources.

And so, why are renewables also reduced carbon emission? What happens, for instance, when the solar panels have lived up their life’s path? How do we recycle them? I think one of the challenges we have and the fever is here, some other producer responsibility organizations like electronics, the middle challenge they have is how do we recycle the electronic waste? So, where are these solar panels? Leave their life span. Where do they go? Those are issues.

So, you see, anything in life, no matter how good your water, as good as water is, when you take excess water, you have issues. “So, there’s always a need for moderation. You have risk, you have opportunities. And that’s why we are here today. And we look at those degrees of opportunities.

What we are talking about in the year when it is nice, or at work cost, especially towards solar manufacturers. For the average manufacturer in Nigeria, in Nigeria it’s about 40 per cent of the air cost. And investment in renewables is not cheap.”

He added: “So, how do we manage and strike a balance between sustainability and cost leadership to remain in business? Also, transitioning too quickly to lead to energy shortages. Why go too slow? Of course, we will exacerbate climate change.

So, balancing is quite crucial. So, we are here today to ‘prospectize’ ideas. How do we move from here? In a way that is inclusive, at the end of the day, by 2016, we also hope that we can achieve a net-zero target.

“Where do we start from? It’s not a warm coffee store, but certainly by the time we all come up with a beautiful idea, maybe for those of us who are manufacturers, we will get to think of the next thing to do to ensure that we don’t lag behind.

“What we have done comes at a huge cost, the manpower. If you make those important investments, we will still remain competitive. Again, for our regulators, who are the government? To what extent do they hold us accountable knowing that we have all these challenges?”

Central

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Essay Holdings Limited; Adebola Adegunwa, said conversations around clean energy and sustainability are no longer optional. He opined that they are central to the future of the industry and Nigeria’s ability to meet its net-zero targets.

Adegunwa, who also is the CEO/ MD of Rite Foods Limited, repre- sented by General Manager, Corporate Planning and Strategy, Mrs. Barong Asiodu, said energy transition is not theoretical and that sustainability is deeply embedded into the company’s corporate strategy.

He added that across the company’s manufacturing operations, strong emphasis is on cleaner energy and more efficient operations. He said the company has been deliberate in its investment,and that these decisions have translated into improved competitiveness and sustained business growth.

“We have adopted Nigeria’s energy transition strategy, which aims at balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability. And in this regard, our hybrid energy solution prioritizes solar before any mix for energy combination.

“Our solution ensures energy reliability and efficiency while reducing emissions and strengthening long-term cost leadership. Today, our manufacturing facilities operate on 95 per cent natural gas and solar energy with only five per cent reliance on EGO.

“In line with our grid strategy, we will accelerate solar installations across our manufacturing facilities to embed more renewable energy into our operations. In the last five years, we deployed an estimated 106,506 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions.

When put in context, this is equivalent to planting approximately 3.2 million trees and allowing them to grow for 10 years. Or, the annual electricity consumption of about 200,000 households, effectively powering a city the size of what is put on the entire air.”

He stated that this reflects the same philosophy seen in global leadership dialogues, where clean energy is no longer viewed as a trade-off between growth and sustainability, but as a foundation for future competitiveness and resilience.

He, however, said that no matter how ambitious an organization is, it cannot succeed in isolation. He emphasised that progress requires collaboration, between business and government, collaboration between innovators and policy makers and communities. According to him, Nigeria’s energy landscape presents real challenges, especially around reliability and affordability.

Last line

“For with that, it also presents enormous opportunities to catalyze investment in renewables and efficiency and to build a robust industrial base for future generations.

I encourage us to bear this collaborative spirit in mind and explore how businesses can balance cost, reliability and sustainability, how clean energy can propel operational excellence, and how stakeholders across sectors can align to scale the transition in a way that benefits people, the planet, and the economy at large. “It is my earnest desire that we together chart a good cause forward for Nigeria’s clean energy transition.”