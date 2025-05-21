Environmental Infractions: KWEPA Seals Off Building In Ilorin

Share

The Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA) has sealed off a three-storey residential building in Ilorin for gross environmental infractions, including the absence of toilet facilities and improper waste disposal practices by its occupants.

The affected building, which contains 30 rooms, is located at Gaa-Imam, behind Adisco International Works Company in the Kwara State capital.

It was shut down following multiple complaints from neighbouring residents regarding the unhygienic conditions and the offensive odour emanating from the premises.

According to Hajia Idayat Folorunsho Adeola, the Acting General Manager of KWEPA—represented during the enforcement exercise by Sanitarian Nusirat Oyewole Temitope—the agency had received repeated reports that occupants of the building were discharging human waste into adjoining compounds due to an overfilled latrine.

“We found that the building lacked functional toilet facilities, and residents were resorting to highly unsanitary practices that pose a serious public health risk,” said Folorunsho.

“This situation is not only unacceptable but also dangerous, as it could lead to an outbreak of infectious diseases within the community.”

The enforcement team, led by environmental health officers, sealed the building as a preventive measure to protect public health and compel compliance with the state’s environmental regulations.

KWEPA emphasized that the move was in line with its mandate to uphold sanitation standards and prevent health hazards in residential areas. The agency also issued a warning to landlords, caretakers, and tenants across the state to ensure their properties meet minimum sanitary standards.

“Tenants, caretakers, and house owners must work together to ensure proper maintenance of their buildings, including the provision of adequate toilet facilities. It is the shared responsibility of all residents to prevent environmental degradation and safeguard public health,” Folorunsho added.

The agency has reiterated its commitment to intensifying monitoring and enforcement activities across the state to identify similar violations and take swift action. It also called on members of the public to report environmental infractions in their neighbourhoods.

KWEPA’s intervention in Ilorin underscores a growing concern over urban sanitation in Nigeria, as rapid population growth continues to outpace infrastructure development in many cities.

