Environmental Health Officer Lauds Ban On Usage Of Styrofoam

An Environmental Health Officer, Sanitarian Femi Abolade, has applauded the Lagos State Government for banning the use and distribution of styrofoam and other single-use plastic all over the state.

Abolade, gave the commendation while sharing his views on the menace styrofoams cause on the environment such as blockage of drainages leading to flooding, among other environmental nuisances.

He commended the state government for what looks like a daring decision, saying the ban on Styrofoam is long overdue while all strata of government should ban it across the country

Abolade who is the President of well-being of the Teesside University Student Union, said: “Nigeria still lacks some very basic infrastructure such as good roads, drainage system, electricity among others and the little ones available gets degraded daily due to the proliferation of solid wastes around us.

“And a very big chunk of these solid wastes come from plastics. Styrofoam which is a kind of plastic are even worse because it is cheap and easily accessible, and worse of all, cannot be recycled!

“These things are the major culprits in blocked drains, just like the PET bottles. They are a major cause of flash flooding everywhere you go, and they don’t decompose. The other side is that when it is burnt, which is the other option people adopt, it is even worse. It constitutes a greater air pollution hazard due to what it contains. These are the issues with Styrofoam and plastics.

“It is a good omen, to be honest as reactions to laws like these are always negative at first but the people will get used to it and one of the hardest things to do is change, but it is also constant.

“I remember when seatbelts were made compulsory in Nigeria, people shouted and called the policy all sorts of names. But today, it has come to stay, as people now see the benefits of using it. The same will be true for the use of Styrofoam.

“But we are now in the Disposable age where everything has to be disposed of immediately after use. This has affected every facet of our lives, too.

‘This does not support environmental sustainability. Similarly, the ban on Styrofoam will help us see alternatives and adopt other means of food and product packaging as this should be a form of employment on its own”.

According to Abolade who said consumers of single-use plastics will adjust after the initial protests added that, “We were all using other products before we became addicted to disposables, but it can no longer be sustainable.

It is not an attack against them, but a necessary action by the government to save the environment, and the little public infrastructure that we have”