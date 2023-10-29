Environmental Health: Govt Meets Telecom Companies In Osun

…Seeks Cooperation With GTNL

Osun State government on Sunday urged all the telecommunications companies domiciled in the state to give maximum cooperation to its technical consultant, Global Transactions Nigeria Ltd (GTNL), in the course of discharging its duties as state’s government consultant.

New Telegraph reports that representatives of MTN, 9mobile, IHS, ATC, Globacom, ALTON secretary, Gbolahan Awonuga represented the TELCOS among other were present at the stakeholders meeting which was held at the governor office, Abere.

The government also emphasized that GTNL is the sole technical consultant pursuant to the judgment of the Osun State High Court delivered on 28th September, 2023, with the mandate to ensure the integrity of the telecommunications infrastructure in the State in compliance with relevant environmental protection law.

It harped on need to remove abandoned masts within the state saying the Statel would work with the TELCOs to create a win – win relationship.

At the meeting which was chaired by the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Sola Ogungbile had in attendance , Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mr. Jimi Bada, Commissioner for Economic Planning & Budget, Prof. Ademola Adeleke, Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Mr. Mayowa Adejonrin

Others are: Permanent Secretary on Budget and Planning, Mrs. Yetunde Esan, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of finance, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science and Innovation, Permanent Secretary, ministry of lands and physical planning, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment & Sanitation Mr. R.A. Oyegbami and Directors in the relevant ministries among others .

Speaking, Commissioner for Finance, Mr Sola Ogungbile emphasized on the decision of government resolve issues of multiple taxation within the State.

Ogungbile further explained that issues regard to telecommunication infrastructure have to be resolved saying this is done in the interest of the people of the state

Echoing a similar views, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mr. Jimi Bada clarified that the State had appointed a sole consultant which according to him is GTNL to deal with matters relating to telecommunication within the State.

Bada urged the telecommunications companies domiciled in the state to give maximum cooperation with Consultant.

Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Mr. Mayowa Adejonrin, clarified that the State was willing to work with the TELCOS on a case-by-case basis to create a win – win situation for all parties involved.

Adejonrin noted that telecommunication companies have a direct impact on the environment on which they perform their operations.

According to him, the impact of telecommunications companies is also on the economic field, because they provide telecommunication services.

“The most significant impact of the telecommunication companies is on the environmental field. They contribute directly and indirectly to the environment, through greenhouse gases (GHGs), because they have a significant use of energy and therefore, they are a source of these emissions.

The Chairman, Rotimi George – Taylor and Director of Data and Project Management, Morenike George – Taylor, harped on the need for regulation of telecommunication infrastructure in the state.

The duo however commended the Governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke

by removing multiple taxation in the sector and promoting the sustainable development of Osun State.