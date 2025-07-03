Environmental Disaster: Ekwulobia Community Hanging On The Cliff

Since 2004, the people of Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State have faced the anger of nature as a result of the persistent gully erosion that has been ravaging the community.

Ekwulobia is arguably the fourth largest town in the state after Awka, Onitsha and Nnewi towns. It is also a tran- sit town linking travellers to Abia and Imo states through Umunze and Owerezukala in Orumba South Local Government Area.

Over the years, the community has endured ridicule by many people, who said that despite its popularity and caliber of people that it has produced over the years as well as its various endow- ments, it has remained on the cliff and unable to saved itself and transform to a smart city.

For instance, road and drainage networks are almost non-existent in the communi- ty as all the channels are permanently blocked and flood from neighbouring towns empty into the town, adding it already compounded gully erosion that has become sec- ond nature to it.

Lamentation

The community was on edge recently following the five days rains that poured down heav- ily. Alarmed by the develop- ment, Chief Titus Anigbogu, the former Council Chairman of Aguata LGA, put a distress call to this report to visit the community to have a firsthand witness of the precarious situation of the people.

Among the casualties of the five days non-stop rain fall were about six buildings in Umuchiana village that were submerged. Anigbogu has over the last two decades been at the van- guard of the fight to free the community to the crutches of the gully erosion that has not held the community hostage, arresting its development, put driving it to the edge of the cliff.

On touring the community on this fateful day, one of the sorry sights that greeted one, was that of 73 years old Pa Philip Ezeh, who cut a pitiable picture, as he sat beside what was left of his bungalow, with his hands supporting his jaw. Without any prompted, he narrated his story; “Last night I and my family had gone to bed and at around 2am the earth under us quaked and we heard this disturbing noise.

“I came out to discover that three poles away from my home, the buildings have literally disappeared and when I got closer, my friend was standing help- less, with his family watching their house sinking deep into the gully Following this, he quickly alerted his family members and they began to evacuate whatever property that they could lay their hands on.

About an hour later, the walls of his house began to crack and in a split seconds, his six room bungalow, which consumed a larger chuck of his 35 years of monthly salaries, collapsed into the gully.

Since 2004 an estimated 30 buildings have been con- sumed by the gully erosion, including economic trees and farmlands while those living on the fringe of the erosion sleep with one eye closed awaiting their turn.

Government intervention

Over the years previous Anambra State governments have made efforts to address the perennial effect of the gully erosion by awarding contracts for the control and stemming of the erosion, but this was not to be. A number of sad incidents have been witnessed resulting in the failed attempts over the years to address the erosion. Efforts also be the federal government to arrest the situation have proved futile, with no concrete result.

In one of the instances, the former Minister of State for Environ- ment, Grace Bent visited the erosion site and announced that the federal government had set aside an intervention fund of N10 billion for erosion control in states effected by it, including Anambra State.

Again, like others before it that intervention still did not address the situation because the fund that came from the federal government then was for two erosion sites, with Ekwulobia as one of the beneficiaries.

A year after that intervention, erosion cut off the major road separating Ekwulobia town from its kindred at Oko community in Orumba North LGA. Earlier before this incident, Governor Charles Soludo, who was then the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) visited the site of the erosion and described it as the Nigerian version of Tsunami.

“I am deeply worried by this disaster and I express my sympathy to the people of Ekwulobia, especially Umuchiana village and I shall make necessary contributions to assist those affected and to checkmate the erosion and also get the federal govern- ment to take decisive actions about that,” he said then.

Ecology funds

During the regime of for- mer Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju, the federal government had made appropriations for ecological funds to respective states to battle flood erosion and most local government areas affected by the disaster received those funds. Aguata LGA was said to have received the highest ecological funds to tackle the challenges and the then Council Chairman, late Sir Godwin Osele, built catchment pits and carried out flood control at major flash points in the local government area.

Those actions indeed controlled the erosion in most communities and the level of devastation was said to be below 30 percent until politics came into the scene.

The federal government stopped paying ecological funds to states, arguing that those funds are being misap- propriated and can only be released when the need arises. This indeed has adversely affected most towns that are ravaged by gully erosion.

Battle against erosion

Soludo while taking up the task of changing the face of Ekwulobia town through the construction of flyover and roads within the area took into recognition the issue of the gully erosion. So far work at the Umuchi- ana erosion has indeed passed advance stages as flood control is being executed.

According to the Commissioner for Works, Engineer Ifeanyi Okeoma it is not just flood control but land recla- mation. According to him, “Ekwu- lobia erosion control which is called Umuchiana is between Oko and Ekwulobia. What we are doing is not really erosion control, but we are doing flood control and land reclamation.

“If you look at that axis there new streams where we shall have the run off and this is as a result of construc- tion of road network and there is the need to take the run off to a safe place and it has affected the soil because the soil is cohesion less soil.

“Our soil are cohesion less and it is easy for the water to erode the soil and that develop into gully erosion and that is what we call sheet erosion.

But basically what has happened is that during the construction of roads we are taking the water that is coming from part of Igbo- Ukwu part of Nanka part of Umuona all of them are now getting into that Umuchiana. He further noted, “The one coming from Ekwulobia Stadium area and greater part of Ekwulobia; the local government headquarters, the General Hospital Road, all of them, are coming to Umuchiana.

“So what we have done is to do what we call flood control and we are directing this water taking them in a dot of a drain- age channels. “With these drainage chan- nels we empty them into the Umuchiana erosion but if you don’t plan it well, it would sack the whole community.

“So what we have done is to first of all reclaim parts of this erosion which we have done introduced our erosion drain- age channels or flood channels down to these erosion with a structure that breaks the velocity of the water catchment bits dam and presently we are on the phase 1 when funds are available we shall complete it ” “Not only are we doing that at the end of the rain we are going to look at the embarrass- ments and swop analysis and soil study.

Appreciation

“We shall also do limited land reclamation there and we hope that with the dam we shall check parts of this ero- sion. “We shall move the flood to Atawo River around Ekwulo- bia.’’

It is not just Umuchiana ero- sion that is being tackled by the state government but oth- ers as contract was recently awarded for the Umunze ero- sion, which is also ravaging parts of Orumba South Local Government Area.

Okeoma explained that the state government is deliberate about the fight against gully erosion, adding that the erosion at Umunze is currently being arrested.

He said; “At Umunze around St. Augustine there is a major erosion challenge and Anambra State is under existential threat of gully erosion, with more than 1,000 active erosion sites and for us, it is something that we keep battling.

We are going to take on the flood and reclaim part of those areas affected by the erosion,” he said. Environmentalists are of the opinion that while channeling the flood, there is the need to also understudy the genesis of the flood and try to control the flow of flood from neighbouring towns around Ekwulobia.