Environmental Degradation: Niger Delta Stakeholders Chart Way Forward

It has not been easy in the Niger Delta Region as the environment has been bastardised and highly polluted. This was made possible because of oil exploration and exploitation which has gone on in this part of Nigeria for almost 70 years now.

From 1956 when crude oil was discovered in commercial quantities in Otuabagi, Bayelsa State, there have been frequent reports of environmental pollution year in year out.

Of course the people and even environmentalists from the region have not kept quiet in shouting about the degradation of the land which has even cost the people of their means of livelihood.

That was why environments and other relevant stakeholders once again gathered in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, recently to deliberate on how well to handle the matter even as the International Oil Companies (IOCs) that caused the damage have divested.

At an Environmental Summit, organised by Nnimmo Bassey of Health of Mother Earth Foundation, the stakeholders all agreed that the Niger Delta Region will need about $150 billion for remediation and restoration of the area.

Environmental genocide

With the theme of the Summit: ‘Environmental Genocide: Time for Remediation, Restoration’, which saw the Fourth Niger Delta Alternatives Convergence, Nnimmo Bassey, said besides remediation and restoration, more than that estimated amount would be needed annually as reparations for human and ecological loses occasioned by the clearly deliberate and systemic destruction of the Niger Delta environment.

On behalf of the stakeholders, Bassey declared November 10 yearly as ‘Niger Delta National Day’, he also urged host communities in the region to mark it annually to raise awareness to their plight. “NDAC aims to ensure that mindless ecological assault does not continue.

The key demands made in the Niger Delta Manifesto for Socio-ecological Justice provide key pathways for halting the environmental genocide that continues to overwhelm the region and commence the urgent steps for the remediation, restoration of the Niger Delta. “Ensuring redress for the decades of unmitigated exploitation, exploration and human rights abuses requires payment of direct reparations by oil companies before their attempt to divest are considered.

“Environmental and health audits of the entire Niger Delta are urgently needed considering the environmental genocide and the brevity of life in the region. The Bayelsa State Oil and Environmental Commission, (BSOEC) called for a restoration fund of $12 billion over 12 years for Bayelsa State.

“For the entire region, about $150 billion will be needed for remediation and restoration efforts over the first five years. Besides remediation and restoration, more than that estimated amount would be needed annually as reparation for human and ecological losses occasioned by the clearly deliberate and systemic destruction of the Niger Delta Environment.

“This is a tiny amount when we consider that BP paid a bill of $61 billion for the 2010 Deep-water Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. In fact they further set up a settlement of $20.8 billion with the US Department of Justice in 2015 and set up a compensation fund of $20 billion for other claimants.

“That was for just one oil spill. We have a situation where spills occur daily, abandoned oil wells continue to drip oil for decades and where a well blowout would be deliberately left burning and spilling for years. “Time is running out and delay is a luxury. We cannot afford considering the heavy injuries being inflicted on our peoples and environment on a daily basis. It is indeed time for remediation, restoration and reparations,” Bassey said.

Divestment

In his Keynote Presentation, Coordinator, Social Action International, Dr. Isaac Osuoka, in a paper titled: ‘Environmental Genocide and the Struggle for Justice in the Niger Delta: Why Shell’s Divestment must be Stopped’, said:

“This pro-oil company posture has emboldened Global South leaders, including Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, who is calling for the resumption of oil extraction in Ogoniland, despite the fact that UNEP’s recommendations for clean-up have barely been implemented.

“Tinubu’s government has displayed shocking disregard for the health, environment and dignity of Niger Delta Communities. Indeed, this administration may be the most openly contemptuous of Niger Delta peoples in recent memory.”

He said that the exploitation of the Niger Delta Region has been one of the problems “we have been facing for so long now. “That is the main example of the artificial nature of Nigeria as a state. as created by the British colonialists. Creating majority ethnic groups that undermine the minorities.”

Constitutional order

“We need to have a constitutional order that will guarantee the rights of all ethnicities and communities for survival. The issue of resource control shouldn’t be a subject for debate really because if you have a federation as Nigeria claims to be, then the federating units should manage some of those extractions. “You don’t expect a central system for the federal Government to have everything as we have in Nigeria.

That is not obtainable in other federations. “Everybody in the world needs access to energy. You cannot have any development without energy. Energy is what you use for cooking, for transportation and when the people in the Niger Delta in fact Nigeria don’t have access to energy, there has to be a way.

“People have to be creative in providing that, in fact if you look at Nigeria, the bulk of what they use in cooking comes from artisanal refineries. You should even thank them for what they are doing. “They are responding to the failures of the state and inability of the state and the oil industry to provide energy assets for the people.

With that failure, there is a need to provide alternatives including in the short term the modular refineries. “I think that there has to be a wide range of options in providing energy to the people of the Niger Delta. Other parts of renewable energy whether it is solar and other options that we must consider but included in that list should be modular refineries.

“We have a system that has made members of the elite in all our communities very complicit in the crimes against the people and this is not something that is unique to the Niger Delta. “It is all over the country really and it is a system that has been. The character of the state is such that it survives through dispensing patronage so bribery and corrupting people is what the state does unfortunately and this is.

“Particularly in the Niger Delta where oil companies and state functionaries have used some to undermine communities and sometimes working with members of the elite to work against their own people. “That is the problem and it will take the conscious and organised struggle of the people to address that.

We should keep on organising stakeholders meetings. That is the way forward. It is not going to be easy. It is a very short struggle so we need to continue to organise the push for alternatives and to encourage the people wherever they are to participate in demanding for that actualisation of alternatives.”

Broken record

Also speaking, Morris Alagoa said: “Environmental genocide is becoming like a broken record being replayed again and again. It is not even a matter of political will. It is politicians and top persons influencing the oil industry operators even against us.

“What they ought to do, it is our own people that are even saying, don’t do or we should leave them otherwise the Chevron Gas explosion on January 16, 2012 off Koluama fish Town, how impactful it was and we were expecting something good instead the Federal Government under the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan handled it with kid gloves.

“Jonathan said I will give you something from my pocket and Chevron escaped because they didn’t follow up with the immediate JIIV.

“The governor then, Seriake Dickson, said that his government was going to set up two committees of legal and environmental experts to determine the pollutants and spread. “That his administration was not going to play with environmental terrorists. Referring to the oil companies, I was happy that something was going to happen. But they just set up the two committees and neither report saw the light of day.

“The Bayelsa Oil and Environment Commission was set up as he was about to leave government (in 2020) and that was because an oil spill happened in his wife’s community, Agoro. I think so. If Dickson had started from the entrance into his government and gone ahead in dealing with environmental terrorists, things would have been far better.

“It is very unfortunate. So what we are doing here is like a carpenter driving in the nail until it goes in. So we will continue to advocate and push like the UNEP report was pushed on until there was action. The Bayelsa Oil and Environment Commission is another platform that we are standing on like a solid ground covering all the Niger Delta states.”

Nigeria Delta story

In her reaction, Ibiba Don Pedro, a renowned journalist, advised all to tell the whole world the Niger Delta story She said stories should be told that “that we all have barrels of oil in our bodies. Tell the story of 20-year-old girls slipping into menopause in the Niger Delta. “This push is not all about papers; it is all about you, the younger people. Tell you stories backed by solid information.

We need to train the younger ones so that the reports will be pushed out using their social media handles. We should push out our reports beyond journalism and make sure we get to that point where there is justice. “I’m not happy that 25 years later, we are still here. But the people that are tormenting us are not tired so why should we be tired?”

Constance Meju, a women’s advocate, said the poverty of the Niger Delta is the poverty of the women adding that the women are in charge of the children and also use the land that is now degraded. “The women of the region are saying that there should be an alternative source of livelihood because the land has been damaged. “There is a need for us to have other sources of income.

The skills acquisition centres should be set up. There should be grants for women and girls. As it is now, it is not only the women that are in trouble but the whole of the Niger Delta. “We need to rehabilitate our young boys. We need to start mini industries. We need health updates in all the Niger Delta states because it has been revealed that we are all highly inflammable.

“There should be a close link with communities to know what they need and how these can be done so that when the budgets are drawn up, communities can follow up. “We have not worried our governors enough. We need to worry the governors, state and National Assembly members. Most of them are interested but because there is no collective effort they back down. So we need to push them.

“They claim that they are representing us even though we didn’t vote for them, we have to make them represent us well. “When they come home, we have to visit them; the women need to start visiting our representative even though they lock their gate they will know that you know that they are supposed to do something for you.”

Way Forward

In suggesting the way forward, Celestine Akpobari said: “We need to tell these stories not out of context but into the experiences of the communities. How much are we telling these stories? We need to tell these stories to outsiders. We have a lot of work to do.

So I challenge each and every one of us to go back and begin to initiate a kind of consciousness and awareness in the communities because all these efforts are worthless if they are not domiciled in the communities. “Let us not demonise politics; we should encourage some of us activists to get into the political space to cause change to happen.

