Environmental Degradation: Addressing Nigeria’s Oil Spill Menace

Oil spills have had damaging impact on Nigeria just as there have been calls and efforts to address the anomaly, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The oil spill, which occurred at a manifold in Ogale, near Port Harcourt, River State on February 04, 2025, has once again brought the menace and its consequences to the front burner.

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), which confirmed the spill also, said investigation would be carried out to determine the cause and impact of the spill.

A spokesperson for SPDC said: “The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) confirms an overflow of a saver pit during flushing operations at a manifold in Ogale, near Port Harcourt.

“SPDC spill response team promptly contained the overflow within its pipeline right of way and informed the regulatory authorities, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).

“In accordance with the law, arrangements are ongoing to conduct a regulator-led Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) with community stakeholders, to determine the cause and impact of the spill.”

Data

Oil spills have been a persistent problem in Nigeria, particularly in the Niger Delta region. The majority of oil spills occur in just three states: Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers, which are among Nigeria’s highest oil producers.

According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), more than 6,800 spills were recorded between 1976 and 2001, with a loss of approximately 3 million barrels of oil.

These states: Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers, have recorded 77 per cent of the total oil spills in Nigeria between January 2019 and April 2021.

The Nigerian Oil Spill Monitor said there were also over 1,300 oil spill incidents reported between 2019 and 2023, affecting thousands of hectares of farmlands, water bodies, and forests.

According to data from the Oil Spill Monitor, a satellite tracker of National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Nigeria recorded over 589 oil spills in 2024 across the Niger Delta region.

The report opined that the majority of the spills are caused by oil theft and sabotage of oil installations. Data from the SPDC-JV oil spills website revealed that SPDC recorded 130 spills across its facilities and fields in the Niger Delta from January to November 2024.

The report stated that only 23 of the 130 spills were caused by operational failures, 107 spills were caused by sabotage and oil theft.

The company, however, attributed major causes of oil spills to crude oil theft, illegal refineries, and pipeline sabotage.

The Niger Delta region has suffered many oil spills resulting in environmental degradation, health issues, aquatic dislocation, agricultural suffocation and loss of other sources of livelihood to the people of the region.

Reports have it that the first oil spill in Nigeria occurred in 1908 at Araromi, in present-day Ondo State. Though oil was discovered in 1956 at Oloibiri, a village in Bayelsa State in Niger State, commercial oil production did not start until 1958.

The journey to oil discovery in Nigeria began earlier, with drilling starting in 1951 and the first test well being drilled in the Owerri area of the Niger Delta.

Initially, oil was discovered in noncommercial quantities at Akata, near Eket in 1953, but it wasn’t until 1956 that Shell-BP found oil in commercial quantities at Oloibiri.

This marked the beginning of Nigeria’s oil industry, which has since become a dominant sector in the country’s economy.

Notable spills

Oil spills have been a persistent problem in Nigeria, particularly in the Niger Delta region. In 2008 there were two operational spills in Bodo which resulted in significant environmental damage.

Bodo is a town located in the Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State. It is situated within Ogoniland, a region inhabited by the Ogoni people.

The town is known for its fishing and farming industries, with cassava being a staple crop and goat meat a local delicacy. Unfortunately, the oil spills, including the 2008 incident, have had a severe impact on the environment and livelihoods of the Bodo community.

Ogoniland oil spills: The Federal Government and Shell have been working to address the environmental impacts of oil spills in Ogoniland, a region located in the Niger Delta area of southeastern Nigeria, which is the homeland of the Ogoni people.

Ogoniland is rich in oil and natural gas reserves, and has been a major site for oil exploration and production since the 1950s.

However, the region has also been plagued by environmental degradation, poverty, and human rights abuses due to the activities of oil companies, particularly Shell.

The Ogoni people have long complained about the devastating impact of oil spills, pollution, and environmental degradation on their land, water, and health. In the 1990s, the Ogoni people, led by a

prominent activist and writer, Ken Saro-Wiwa, began to organise protests and campaigns against the oil companies and the Nigerian government, demanding compensation, cleanup, and greater control over their resources.

Tragically, Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni activists were executed by the Nigerian military government in 1995, sparking international outrage and condemnation.

Today, Ogoniland remains a highly polluted and impoverished region, with many communities still lacking access to basic amenities like clean water, electricity, and healthcare.

The Nigerian government and oil companies have made some efforts to clean up the pollution and provide compensation, but much work remains to be done to restore the environment and improve the lives of the Ogoni people. Forcados Oil Spill.

In 2015, a sabotage-related spill occurred in Forcados, affecting the environment and local communities. Forcados is a coastal town located in the Burutu Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State.

It is situated in the western Niger Delta region, near the Forcados River, which empties into the Atlantic Ocean. Nembe Oil Spill: A spill occurred in Nembe, Bayelsa State in 2021 said to be due to equipment failure.

Nembe is an LGA in Bayelsa State located in the Niger Delta region, near the Atlantic coast. The oil spill that occurred in Nembe in 2021 was reportedly from a wellhead operated by Aiteo Eastern E&P, a Nigerian oil company.

The spill, which was discovered on November 5, 2021, released a significant amount of crude oil into the environment, affecting nearby communities and waterways. Nembe is a significant oil-producing area with several oil wells and facilities operated by various oil companies.

However, the area has also experienced several oil spills and environmental degradation due to oil exploration and production activities.

The environmental consequences of crude oil spills are severe, destroying soil quality, making agricultural activities nearly impossible, and contaminating water sources.

Mangroves in the Niger Delta have been particularly affected, with over 60 per cent destroyed by oil pollution, leading to the collapse of local ecosystems.

To address the issue, the Federal Government has launched initiatives such as the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) aimed at cleaning up oil-polluted sites in the Niger Delta.

However, progress has been slow, and the project has faced criticism for failing to address the root causes of spills.

An energy analyst, Charles Kodikachi, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, said that crude oil theft and sabotage of pipelines were believed to be major causes of oil spills in Nigeria.

He also pointed out that there were operational errors, equipment failure, human error, and lack of maintenance.

He said: “Natural Disasters are also causative factors: Floods, storms, and other natural disasters can cause oil spills. Another factor that causes oil spill is aging Infrastructure. Nigeria’s oil infrastructure is aging, leading to increased risk of spills.”

Impact

The impact of oil spills in Nigeria has been devastating, affecting the environment, public health, and the economy. According to the UN Development Program (UNDP), more than 60 per cent of the people in the region depend on the natural environment for their livelihood. Kodikachi identified some of the environmental impacts of oil spill to include water Pollution.

He explained that oil spills contaminated water sources, affecting aquatic life and human health adding that they also lead to soil pollution. “Spills can render soil infertile, affecting agriculture and food security.

They have also destroyed soil quality, making agricultural activities nearly impossible. There is also air pollution: Oil spills can release toxic fumes, contributing to air pollution.

Another negative environmental impact is loss of Biodiversity: Spills can destroy habitats and lead to loss of biodiversity. “Oil spills have destroyed over 60% of the mangroves in the Niger Delta, leading to the collapse of local ecosystems, they have also contaminated water sources, affecting aquatic life and human health,” he said.

Health

An environmentalist, Phil Teme, said that spills lead to respiratory problems: She stated that exposure to oil spill fumes can cause respiratory problems, adding that they can also cause skin conditions as she noted that contact with oil spill contaminants can cause skin conditions.

“Other health impacts are cancer risk as prolonged exposure to oil spill contaminants can increase cancer risk. Spills also can cause mental health as they can cause anxiety, stress, and other mental health issues.”

She further said that the economic impacts are also significant, with Nigeria losing billions of dollars annually due to oil spills and theft.

“Infact, Nigeria loses billions of dollars annually due to oil spills and theft. It is estimated that the country loses up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil daily, amounting to approximately $10 billion annually.

“Oil spills can lead to loss of revenue for oil companies and the government. Also there are clean-up costs. Clean-up efforts can be costly, diverting funds from other important projects.

There are also impacts on local economies as oil spills can devastate local economies, affecting livelihoods and businesses. It can also cause damage to infrastructure. Spills can damage infrastructure, leading to costly repairs.”

Demands

Amnesty International and the Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD) had on May 16, 2023, said Shell must commit to pay an initial $1 billion to begin the clean-up of pollution caused by oil spills in the Niger Delta.

The groups had released a report: The true tragedy: delays and failures in tackling oil spills in the Niger Delta looks at the devastation caused by two major oil spills which took place at Bodo, Ogoniland, in 2008.

The UN Environment Programme found that oil pollution over many years had resulted in such devastation that it would take more than 25 years for Ogoniland to recover.

The UN recommended setting up an Environmental Restoration Fund with an initial amount of $1 billion, with further funding to follow.

Also on May 19, 2023 a report had also said that Nigeria needs $12 billion to clean up decades-old oil spills in southern Bayelsa state over a 12-year period. According to the report, two oil giants must pay at least $12 billion (€11.11 billion) for the cleanup.

Bayelsa Gov

Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, while speaking in Abuja at the International Oil Pollution and Just Transition Conference, demanded that the international oil companies (IOCs) should pay Bayelsa State $12 billion over the course of 12 years for the repair, remediation and restoration of the environment and public health damage caused by oil and gas exploration and to lay the foundations for the state’s just transition towards renewable energy and opportunities for alternative livelihoods.

He said he received a report from the Bayelsa State Oil and Environmental Commission, titled “An Environmental Genocide: Counting the Human and Environmental Costs of Oil in Bayelsa, Nigeria.”

According to him, one study estimated that in 2012 alone, oil spills in Nigeria, and predominantly in the Niger Delta resulted in over 16,000 additional neonatal deaths.

Diri said: “Not too many decades ago, we could cast nets into abundant waters, reaping enough catch to nourish entire families.

However, the oil boom has brought doom. Our lifeblood – our rivers – now flow with toxic oil residue instead of vibrant life. “We are a people of the river and the land; fishing and farming were once our essence.

These vocations, passed down through generations, taught us patience, respect for nature, and the value of hard work. But the unchecked activities of IOCs have turned the prolific rivers and fertile soil of Bayelsa into a wasteland.

“Our breadwinners, robbed of their ancestral legacy, toil on unforgiving, polluted land and fish in toxic waters, only to return with empty nets. Their families face crippling hunger and suffocating despair.

“Indeed, Oil pollution and relentless gas flaring have engendered a grim tapestry of alien health conditions in Bayelsa; children are being born with severe deformities, respiratory diseases flourish, stubbornly defying even the most advanced medical interventions and therapies.

Cancers, once a rarity, have surged in prevalence, infiltrating the villages like a spectre that haunts the very fabric of daily life. “The environment itself has become a crucible of suffering.

The air hangs thick with toxins, while the water, once a source of life, now flows with pollutants that carry the weight of despair.

This unrelenting barrage of environmental degradation has transformed Bayelsa into an epicentre of health crises, forging a reality where illness and suffering have become the norm rather than the exception.”

The report noted that as a direct consequence, life expectancy in Bayelsa has plummeted to just 50 years sinking well below levels deemed acceptable by global standards.

Despite these burdens, he said, they had continued to demonstrate an indomitable spirit, navigating daily struggles with a painful resilience that belies their longing for a healthier and more hopeful future.

“This report, therefore, has not only captured our plight, but it has also amplified our voice; a voice that has cried out for decades, unheard. For too long, we’ve pleaded for mercy, only to be met with indifference. Our children’s futures, our heritage, and our very existence hang in the balance,” Diri said.

SPDC

According to a post on the website of SPDC, Shell Companies in Nigeria said they had continued their relentless focus on working with communities and managing their impact on the environment.

They stated that this means addressing environmental challenges related to oil spills in areas with significant oil theft and illegal refining.

But they argued that the vast majority of oil spills in the Niger Delta continue to be caused by crude oil theft or sabotage of pipelines, as well as illegal oil refining.

They claimed that in 2018, close to 90% of the number of oil spills of more than 100 kilograms from SPDC JV facilities was due to illegal activities by third-parties. “In 2018, the SPDC JV experienced an increase in the number of sabotage related spills.

Regrettably, operational spills also increased (more below on Spill and response data). Regardless of the cause, SPDC cleans up and remediates areas impacted by spills that come from its facilities.

In the case of operational spills, SPDC also pays compensation to people and communities impacted by a spill.

Once the clean-up and remediation are completed, the work is inspected, and, if satisfactory, approved and certified by Nigerian government regulators. “To reduce the number of operational spills, SPDC is focused on implementing its ongoing work programme to appraise, maintain and replace key sections of pipelines and flow lines.

Over the last seven years, more than 1,300 kilometres of pipelines and flow lines have been re – placed,” the report added.

Remediation efforts

Reports have it that remediation efforts in Ogoniland have been ongoing since the 2011 United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report revealed the devastating impact of oil spills on the environment and communities.

As an initial response, the UNEP report provided a comprehensive assessment of the environmental damage caused by oil spills in Ogoniland from 2011 to 2015.

Also the federal government established the Hydrocarbon Pollution Restoration Project (HYPREP) to oversee the cleanup and remediation of Ogoniland.

Reports claimed that HYPREP had been working to clean up polluted sites, including the removal of contaminated soil and debris.

They also posited that efforts have been made to restore wetlands and waterways, including the removal of oil spills and the reintroduction of aquatic life.

They added that HYPREP has provided clean water sources for communities affected by oil spills. However, stakeholders noted that these efforts have been attended by challenges and controversies.

It has been reported that the cleanup and remediation efforts have been slow to implement, with many communities still waiting for action.

There are also claims that funding for remediation efforts has been inadequate, leading to concerns about the sustainability of the project. There are reports of increased Funding.

In 2020, the Nigerian government announced an additional $1 billion in funding for the Ogoniland cleanup project.

Also, HYPREP has committed to improving community engagement and participation in the remediation process while the scope of work for the cleanup project has been expanded to include additional sites and communities.

Last line

Despite these efforts, much work remains to be done to fully address the environmental and health impacts of oil spills in Ogoniland.

Ongoing challenges and controversies highlight the need for continued attention and action to ensure a comprehensive and sustainable remediation process.

