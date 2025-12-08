Environmental Award: I’ll Keep On Pushing, Says DonPedro

Ibiba DonPedro, an environmental journalist and Managing Director of Foreword Communications Limited, has declared that she won’t relent until the work of rescuing the Niger Delta environment from unnecessary pollution is achieved.

DonPedro who is also the publisher of National Point newspaper, reacting to an award of “Defender of the Environment” given to her by Environment Outreach Magazine, maintained that the award was an honor although unexpected adding “I really appreciate it.

She stated that the award was just a reminder of the lifelong work people like her has to do, disclosing that people who are committed, know that help will not come from anywhere than from among them.

Don Pedro, who is a onetime CNN African Journalist of the Year Award winner, Reuters-IUCN Media Award winner, among others, vowed to keep on pushing through advocacy and enlightenment until the Niger Delta environment is free from pollution.

She added: “I’m really grateful to the Publisher of Environment Outreach Magazine for the honor done to me at this point. My focus has been how to be part of change in my home.

“We will keep on pushing until we see, feel and smell practical change in the way we organize our- selves and in the way we protect the environment.