Environmental Advocacy Group Expresses Condolences To Canadian Govt

…Calls for Enhanced Fire Safety Measures in Nigeria

A civic group dedicated to environmental advocacy, the Society for Environmental Awareness (SEA), has lamented over the insufficient training for responsive and responsible first responders, both in government and private institutions across the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by Olalekan Johnson, National Coordinator asserting that fire safety is a crucial aspect of public safety, and proactive measures must be taken to prevent such tragedies.

According to the statement, he expresses condolences to the Canadian government and calls for enhanced fire safety measures in Nigeria

He, however, calls on the Federal Government, specifically the Ministry of Interior, to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in implementing a national fire safety training program for fire marshals.

Johnson added that the program should encompass theoretical and practical training, emphasizing fire prevention, emergency response, and evacuation procedures.

The statement reads in part; “The Society for Environmental Awareness (SEA), a civic group dedicated to environmental advocacy, would like to express our deepest sympathies to the Canadian Government and the people of Canada following the devastating fire incident at the Canadian Embassy in Abuja. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families and loved ones during this difficult time.

“This tragic incident, along with another fire incident at an electronic mall in Abuja, highlights the urgent need for improved fire safety and prevention measures throughout Nigeria.

“The loss of lives in such incidents is a serious concern and emphasizes the importance of preparedness and effective response mechanisms.

“As a group focused on environmental awareness, we are deeply troubled by the insufficient training for responsive and responsible first responders, both in government and private institutions across the country. Fire safety is a crucial aspect of public safety, and proactive measures must be taken to prevent such tragedies.

“We are aware and note with satisfaction, the proactive and innovative leadership of the young and dynamic Minister of the Interior, and are confident he will make a telling intervention to mitigate incidents such as this.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal Government, specifically the Ministry of Interior, to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in implementing a national fire safety training program for fire marshals. This program should encompass theoretical and practical training, emphasizing fire prevention, emergency response, and evacuation procedures.

“Additionally, the government should establish a rigorous fire safety inspection regime for government and private institutions, as well as business premises. Regular inspections will ensure that safety measures are in place and meet the required standards.

“Public awareness campaigns on fire safety and prevention should also be launched to educate citizens about the importance of fire safety practices, such as fire extinguisher use, evacuation plans, and emergency contacts.

“The government must be prepared to work closely with the fire service, emergency response agencies, and professional organizations in developing and implementing effective fire safety measures.

“By taking proactive steps, we can create a safer environment for all citizens.

“In conclusion, we would like to extend our condolences once again to the Canadian government, the Canadian Embassy in Abuja, as well as to the affected businesses and families. We hope that meaningful actions will be taken to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future,” the statement added.