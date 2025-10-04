Environment Violation: Lagos Govt Shuts Down Itedo Market Indefinitely

The Lagos State Government on Saturday shut down the Itedo Market in Lekki indefinitely over repeated environmental violations and illegal roadside trading.

Announcing the development in a press statement made available to newsmen in Ikeja, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said five individuals were arrested for flouting state laws during the enforcement exercise.

According to the statement, three Black Maria vehicles had been stationed at the market to deter further illegal activity and maintain order in the market area.

READ ALSO

He said, “This morning, we took decisive action at Itedo Market, Lekki, which has now been shut down indefinitely due to repeated environmental violations and illegal roadside trading. Five individuals have been arrested for flouting state laws.

“Three Black Marias have been stationed at the location to deter further illegal activity and maintain order.

“Lagos will not tolerate disregard for environmental regulations or unauthorised street trading.

“Our commitment to restoring sanity, ensuring public safety, and upholding the rule of law remains unwavering,” Wahab said.