Environment: NGO Exchanges Plastic For Food In Ondo

As part of efforts to save the environment from plastic waste pollution, a non-profit organization, (NGO), Green Mind International Academy (GMI Academy) has organized plastic barter for food in Akure, the Ondo State capital

Aside from saving the environment, the Founder of the NGO, Olamide Olayiwola, said the gesture was also to help youths out a living.

At the event, plastic wastes were collected from people, especially youths, who came with the waste plastics they collected, and they were given foodstuffs in exchange for the waste.

Olayiwola said the organization is dedicated to environmental sustainability, education, and protection through active youth and community development projects.

She explained that the project would reduce the burden of managing plastic waste on the government and improve public health by minimizing pollution as well as creating a cleaner and more attractive environment for residents and visitors.

The project also, according to the organizer, would help combat climate change by diverting plastic from landfills and waterways, encouraging recycling, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Her words “At GMI Academy, we are on a mission to empower communities, especially young people, to take meaningful climate action and contribute to environmental preservation and sustainability.”

Olayiwola explained that “Plastic Barter is one of our innovative projects aimed at addressing the plastic waste pollution and also food scarcity caused by harsh economic realities.

“Through this project, we exchange plastic waste for foodstuff.

The plastics we receive from you will be recycled into reusable everyday products.

“By incentivizing responsible waste disposal, we not only reduce plastic pollution and feed households but also educate people on the importance of sustainable practices.”

Speaking on how she conceived the idea, Olayiwola said: “I had the inspiration for this project after seeing and hearing about the harsh economic realities in Nigeria.

“High inflation rate, especially on food items, has made it difficult for people to feed their families. This situation has also birthed lots of societal and environmental hazards. I thought of ways to support people while also caring for the environment. It is impossible to talk to people about proper waste management when they are so concerned about how to feed their families.

“Like Yorubas say, “ebi o ki nwo inu, ki Oro miiran wo.” So, I came up with this one-day event where we can address three major things – educate people about environmental protection, support families with foodstuffs, and take some plastics off the environment and make cities cleaner.

“This project was borne out of a vision to create a culture of recycling and sustainability in every Nigerian community and also support the community members.

“In July 2024, we implemented the first edition of the plastic project in Ibadan, and the results were truly inspiring.

“We engaged several individuals of different age groups, and we eventually recovered over 500 kg of plastics and fed over 200 households.

“Beyond the numbers, we saw a shift in mindset and understanding – people called us to come back.

“This success story proves that with the right motivation and tools, communities are eager to take action.”

Olayiwola called on the government at all levels and other stakeholders to support the project for maximum success for the benefit of the people and the environment.

She said, “With their support, investment in recycling infrastructure, education programmes, and youth-driven environmental actions will go a long way in securing a greener future for all Nigerians.”

The Chairman of Ondo State Council of Obas, the Deji and paramount ruler of Akure kingdom, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo charged youths in the country to emulate the gesture of GMI Academy to minimize the health hazards caused by indiscriminate disposal of plastic waste in the environment.

Oba Aladetoyinbo commended Olayiwola for the life-impacting project when she visited him in his palace.

Similarly, the state Chairman of Pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Chief Korede Duyile said the GMI Academy’s initiative was in line with Afenifere’s visions.

He encouraged the founder and Executive Director of GMI Academy to continue in her pursuit of a cleaner environment.

