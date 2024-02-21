Environment Ministry Pledges To Support NDPC On Data Protection

The Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Adekunle Adeboye Salako has pledged to support the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, (NDPC ), on its mandate of Data Protection in the country.

The Minister disclosed this during an official working visit to the Federal Ministry of Environment by the National Commissioner/ Chief Executive Officer, Vincent Olatuji and his entourage in Abuja.

Salako stated that Data collection is important, and it guides in decision-making process in the Country.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the Data Protection bill into law 2 weeks after his assumption of office, emphasizing that Data collection and protection are critical in the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He commended the Commission for creating awareness within the MDAs and citizenry about the importance of data protection.

Earlier, the National Commissioner / CEO of the NDPC, Dr Vincent Olatunji congratulated the Minister on his appointment as a Cabinet Minister, stressing that it is a well-deserved appointment.

Dr Vincent emphasised that Data generation and Protection are critical in the development of any country, adding that unauthorised access to somebody’s data in the medical field for instance could lead to loss of life.

He further disclosed that data protection is a major criterion in any trade bilateral agreement.

He urged all Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to protect the data of their employees, stressing that his Commission is creating awareness of data protection in the country.

It would be recalled that Nigeria is among the 26 countries in Africa that have signed the Data protection into law.