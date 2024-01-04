Enugu’s 2024 Budget to Be Funded Mostly by IGR –Mbah

Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, yesterday said the state’s N521.5billion 2024 budget, which he recently signed into law, would be financed through internally generated revenue (IGR). Mbah, who also assured that the budget would be implemented to the letter, addressed lingering poverty, hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, while raising workers welfare and purchasing power, however called on the workers to be ready to put in their best.

The governor stated this at a Holy Mass held at the Government House Chapel, Enugu, to mark the commencement of work in the New Year and pray for God’s blessings upon the state in 2024. The Holy Mass, which featured prayers for the state and the Mbah administration, was celebrated by the chaplain of the Government House, Chapel, Rev. Fr. Anthony Udeh, had in attendance Governor Peter Mbah; Deputy Governor, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai; Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Ugwu: Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Ozoemenam Afojulu; cabinet members, Government House workers, and several dignitaries, among others.

Mbah, who reiterated that only about 12 percent of the N521 billion budget would be funded through borrowing, appealed to the people for more support through tax payment and protection of public assets. He said: “Now that we have this ambitious budget, which we are committed to implementing to the fullest, it is also for our people to continue to support the government. “We must make sure that we protect government assets.

They are our assets. “We should not vandalise or steal government assets because you would only be cutting your nose to spite your face when you do so, as they belong to the people of Enugu State.