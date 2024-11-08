Enugu Withdraws From Govs’ Suit Challenging EFCC Legality

Share

Enugu State has withdrawn from the suit filed by some states in the federation, contesting the laws that established the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as well as the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit guidelines, which is before the Supreme Court.

The Kogi State Government initially filed the suit against the EFCC in 2023, with 18 other states, including Enugu, later joining the suit.

The state, which is the sixth plaintiff in the suit, became the sixth state to withdraw from the suit, the first three states being Anambra (ninth plaintiff), Adamawa (16th plaintiff) and Ebonyi (18th plaintiff).

The Enugu State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kingsley Udeh, in an application addressed to the Supreme Court, disclosed the decsion of the state to discontinue being a participant in the suit.

The application was officially received by the apex court, on October 24.

The state in a suit, marked SC/CV/178/2023, titled, “Notice of the 6th Defendant’s (Attorney General of Enugu State) Withdrawal from this Suit brought Under Order 4 Rule 1 of the Rules of This Court and Under the Inherent Jurisdiction of this Court)” states that “Take notice that the 6th Plaintiff (Attorney General of Enugu State) intends and doth hereby withdraws his suit against the defendant (Attorney General of Federation) in the above-mentioned suit.”

The application was signed by the Attorney General of the state – Kingsley Udeh. With the withdrawal of six states, only 13 states are left to pursue the matter to a logical conclusion.

