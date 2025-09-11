Enugu Wins N100m Model Green State Award

Enugu State has bagged a N100 million award as the cleanest state as the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, unveiled the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, Green Nigeria Challenge.

The Challenge is a nationwide environmental competition aimed at families, youth groups, communities, and states to engage in tree planting and environmental cleanliness. She unveiled the Challenge at the quarterly meeting with Wives of State Governors and Coordinators of the RHI at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

The Challenge, with the motto: ‘Go Green Today for a Greener Tomorrow’, is in three categories, Households, Communities and State, offering a grand prize of N20 million for the best-performing household, N50 million for the best Community and N100 million for the best State. At the event, the First Lady presented a N100 million cheque to Enugu State, recognised by RHI as the “Model Green State”.

“They earned it. It is not only in planting trees, but in environmental cleanliness. If you go to Enugu, Enugu is clean,” the First Lady emphasised.

She recounted a conversation with the wife of the Enugu State governor, praising the proactive approach of the government to tackling environmental issues.

“When she sees anything that the governor doesn’t want to see—any litter around —they call and fix it immediately. And I think that’s the best way to go,” she added. The RHI Green Nigeria Challenge is divided into three categories.

The Household Category focuses on 11 Northern states (Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara) vulnerable to desertification, encouraging tree planting with a minimum of one tree per household to qualify.

The Community Category invites local governments, youth groups, schools, and NGOs nationwide to reclaim and transform degraded or abandoned spaces into parks, gardens and eco-friendly areas.

The State Category involves competition among states (excluding Enugu, which has already been rewarded) based on tree coverage along major roads and inner streets) encouraging tree planting.

On the motivation behind the initiative, the First Lady of Nigeria shared her personal history and inspiration. “As a biologist, I’ve always loved to go clean.

During the time my husband was governor of Lagos State, I used to go and clean clogged drains. I was young, and I used a lot of energy,” Senator Tinubu said.

Reflecting on her experience at an international level, Senator Oluremi Tinubu recalled attending the G20 Summit in Brazil with President Bola Tinubu. “One of the things they are going to be looking at is plastic waste.

Every country is buying into it, cleaning their oceans and waterways because the fauna in the sea is being affected by waste dumped into the sea,” she recounted.

The First Lady highlighted ongoing efforts by the RHI to address this issue which includes RHI’s collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment.

The RHI Green Nigeria Challenge is poised to inspire a nationwide commitment to a cleaner and greener environment, with key submission deadlines set for 2026.