Enugu Wins Big At Presidential GovTech Awards

Enugu State Government has received multiple national honours at the 2025 Presidential GovTech Awards, underscoring the success of Governor Peter Mbah’s administration in driving digital transformation and innovation in governance.

At the event held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, weekend, the Enugu State Geographic Information System Service (ENGIS) clinched two major awards, including the Award of Excellence in Geographic Information Service.

The recognition, organised by the Presidency through the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), celebrates outstanding achievements in technology-driven governance and public sector innovation.

Led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Chiwetalu Nwatu, ENGIS was lauded for its pioneering work in digital mapping, land administration, and geospatial intelligence.

Speaking shortly after receiving the awards, Nwatu attributed the success to Mbah’s visionary leadership and commitment to digital innovation, saying: “The awards validate our commitment to excellence and ease of doing business.”