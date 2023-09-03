Enugu Unveils $2.1BN Investment Opportunities

As prospective local and foreign investors at the weekend gathered in Enugu to brainstorm with the new administration on investment opportunities in the state, the state governor, Peter Mbah has unveil 30 investment opportunities worth over $2.1 billion, which he said would directly impact the lives of the people and change the economic fortunes of the state. Mbah had during his inaugural address on May 29, 2023 declared that his administration would grow the state’s gross domestic product (GDP) from $4 billion to $30 billion in eight years.

The roundtable with the theme: “leveraging public-private partnerships”, attracted the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jonny Baxter, World Bank Nigeria Country Director, Shubham Chaudhuri, the Regional Chief Operating Officer, African Export-Import Bank, (Afreximbank) and Chief Economist and Vice President African Development Bank (AfDB), Prof Kevin Urama. Others were the Deputy Director, Investment – United Kingdom Department for Business and Trade, Morayo Adekunle, Chief Executive Officer, Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company, Chinua Azubuike, among other investment partners. Gov Peter Mbah had told the investors that Enugu has all the characteristics of an industrial city and that his administration’s mission was to make Enugu the preferred destination for investment, business, tourism and living.

He said: “Our core mandate is to restore Enugu’s lost glory, to fully realise the state’s latent potential, and to transform Enugu into an industrial and innovation powerhouse. “Enugu State will become Nige- ria/Southeast’s most remarkable success story driven by industrialization and structural economic transformation, responsible public financial management, robust growth in trade and investment, and sustainable and inclusive infrastructural development”.

He added that his vision was to make Enugu one of the top three revenue-generating states in Nigeria, to attain a 0 per cent poverty headcount rate, and to ensure peace and security in the sprint to grow Enugu to a $30 billion GDP economy in the next 8 years.

“This vision emphasises inclusive economic growth and sector competitiveness, sustainable economic, social, and environmental resilience for all citizens, and the restoration of peace and security for people, property, and critical economic and social processes.

He said, “Upon taking office, we issued a directive that banned the so-called Monday sit-at-home. We’ve since improved security across the state and are currently working with my colleagues in the other South East states to strengthen our security strategies. “To ensure the longevity and resiliency of our security intervention, we are putting the finishing touches on the establishment of the Enugu State Security Trust Fund”.