Enugu, UNDP Sign MoU To Deliver Accelerated Devt

The Enugu State Government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Nigeria, yesterday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to anchor the state into the UNDP Nigeria’s Integrated Smart States Programme (ISSP).

This was even as the UNDP commended Mbah’s “leadership, reform drive, and vision clarity,” describing the MoU as “partnership that speaks to Enugu State’s ambition, and to Nigeria’s evolving development story.”

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony at Government House, Enugu, the Resident Representatives, UNP Nigeria, Ms. Elsie Attafuah, said ISSP would enable the state to translate political priorities into investment-ready portfolios, use state resources as anchor capital, crowd-in Development Finance Institutions and private investors, and strengthen delivery systems for results.

Speaking, Governor Mbah described the MoU signing as a milestone, as the partnership would help his administration accomplish its vision and promises to the people, promising transparency and accountability.

“This is an important milestone in our relationship with the UNDP. During our campaign for office, when we laid our blueprint for the people of Enugu State, we made our total commitment to eradicating poverty in the state. We made a commitment to achieve a zero-poverty headcount index in the state. “We recognise that this would happen through collaboration and through partnership, which is why what is happening here today is of immense importance to us.

“What this MoU we have just executed here today represents is making sure we get value for our money, making sure that our procurement processes are done transparently, making sure we extract the optimal value in every kobo or dollar we spend,” he stated.