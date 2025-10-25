Enugu: Two Ex-Govs Jostle To Replace Ex-science Minister, Nnaji

Two former governors of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi are said to be in contention in the race to replace former Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Chief Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, who represented the state in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Apart from the two former governors, others in contention include technocrats such as Dr. Bede Chukwuekezie and Dr. Davidson Nnamani with many saying the choice would eventually be made by Governor Peter Mbah who is said to torn in between influences within APC in the state and those in Abuja. Chukwuekezie is a London-trained schol- ar and 2019 governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Dr. Davidson Nnamani, have been played up.But an ally to Governor Mbah has de- scribed Chukwuekezie as an “ideal, intelligent and loyal.