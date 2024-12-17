Enugu: Two Bankers Arraigned For Alleged Currency Racketeering

Share

The Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned two bankers, Ekpe Anayaoha Okoronkwo and Umeonuoha Onyinye for alleged currency racketeering.

The duo were arraigned on Tuesday before Justice Mohammed Garba Umar of the Federal High Court in Enugu for racketeering newly minted naira notes.

The duo, employees of a new-generation bank, were charged with selling ₦500,000 worth of newly minted naira notes in ₦200 denominations to one Husseini Ibrahim in violation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act of 2007.

The one-count charge against them reads: “That you, Ekpe Anayaoha Okoronkwo and Umeonuoha Onyinye, sometime in October 2024 at Enugu, Enugu State, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, did sell a total sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (₦500,000.00) mints in Two Hundred Naira Notes (₦200) denominations, issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria to one Husseini Ibrahim and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 21 (4) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007 and punishable under Section 21 (1) of the same Act.”

At the arraignment, Okoronkwo pleaded guilty to the charge, while Onyinye pleaded not guilty.

Following their pleas, EFCC counsel, Chief Superintendent Rotimi Ajobiewe, requested a short date to review the facts of the case regarding Okoronkwo.

For Onyinye, he sought a trial date to present evidence against her.

Counsel to Onyinye, C. N. Agama, prayed the court to remand his client in EFCC custody pending her bail application.

Justice Umar, however, adjourned the case to January 15, 2025, for the hearing of Onyinye’s bail application and the sentencing of Okoronkwo.

However both defendants were remanded at the Enugu State Correctional Facility.

The EFCC had arrested the duo on November 15, 2024, at their workplace on 18 Okpara Avenue, Enugu, following actionable intelligence linking them to the illegal sale of Naira mints.

Investigations revealed they sold ₦500,000 in ₦200 denominations to a private buyer in the Enugu metropolis.

