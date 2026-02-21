Enugu: Troops Rescue Five Travellers In Swift Night Operation

Troops of the Joint Task Force Southeast (JTF SE) Operation UDO KA on Friday, February 20, 2026 recorded another operational success following a rapid and coordinated response to a distress call received about the kidnapp incident along the 9th Mile axis of Enugu state in 82 Division Area of Responsibility.

The distress call received at about 6:55pm on Friday 20 February 2026 indicated a suspected IPOB/ESN attack on commuters travelling towards Anambra State.

The troops immediately mobilised to the scene and decisively engaged the armed elements with superior firepower and tactical manoeuvre. The swift and well-coordinated response compelled the criminals to abandon their captives and fled.

READ ALSO:

Consequently, five kidnapped victims were rescued unharmed and their vehicle recovered intact.

In the aftermath of the operation, troops intensified aggressive patrols and sustained area domination efforts to forestall any regrouping, track fleeing suspects and deny criminal elements freedom of action.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives, securing critical lines of communication and dismantling all terrorist and criminal networks in the Southeast.

Also, members of the public have been encouraged to provide timely and credible information to security agencies, as collective vigilance and cooperation remain vital to achieving enduring peace, stability and security across the region.