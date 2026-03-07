Enugu: Troops Rescue 12 Kidnap Victims, Arrest Two Suspects

Nigerian Army troops under Operation Eastern Sanity have rescued 12 kidnapped victims and arrested two suspects during a rescue operation in Ette Community, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The operation was carried out by troops of the 82 Division Nigerian Army on Friday following a distress call reporting the abduction of several residents by suspected kidnappers in the community.

According to the military authorities, the troops immediately mobilised alongside police operatives, forest guards and members of the neighbourhood watch to the suspected hideout of the criminals.

Upon arrival, the security operatives launched aggressive search and fighting patrols across the area to track down the kidnappers and secure the release of the victims.

The urgent response and combat readiness of the troops forced the kidnappers to abandon their captives and flee the scene.

Troops subsequently rescued all 12 victims unharmed while pursuing the fleeing suspects.

During exploitation of the area, two suspects believed to be connected to the kidnapping were arrested and are currently being interrogated to assist security agencies in tracking down other members of the criminal gang.