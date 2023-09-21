Enugu Tribunal Judgment: Degeneration Of Our Judiciary Worrisome – LP

Labour Party (LP) has described the tribunal’s dismissal of its petition challenging the election of Peter Mbah of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as governor of Enugu State, as absurd.

The National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, in a statement, noted that the party’s case before the tribunal was a case of electoral robbery where it pointed out that its governorship candidate, Chijioke Edeoga was leading with over 11,000 votes, after the collation of results in 16 out of the 17 local government areas of the state.

“We pointed out that the figures from the INEC BVAS, Nkanu East LGA recorded a total number of 15,000 accredited voters on election day.

“However, when votes were declared, the PDP was allocated a total number of 30,350 votes while a total number of 1,855 was credited to the Labour Party. So, we asked how could INEC have turned out over 33,000 votes in a place where only about 15,000 voters were accredited?” the party wondered.

The LP which said it would appeal against judgment, noted that it sought the PDP candidate’s disqualification for allegedly presenting a fake National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharged certificate.

“The authority of NYSC confirmed that the PDP candidate absconded from service and that the certificate he parades was not issued by them.

“Doesn’t that seem like an open and closed case, yet the tribunal saw nothing in a clear case of electoral forgery and perjury?” it asked.

According to the party, the tribunal also struck out its allegation of over-voting and bypassing of Bimodal Voters’ Accreditation System (BVAS) “while insisting that Peter Mbah was duly elected as governor by a majority of lawful and valid votes cast at the election.

“Though we will seek redress at the Supreme Court immediately knowing that justice was miscarried in this particular case and that the tribunal judgement cannot stand.

“However, we are worried about the level of degeneration in our judiciary where ridiculous rulings are frequently churned out from the hallowed temple of justice.

“Labour Party may be weeping today for this travesty of justice meted at us but we do not know whose turn it would be tomorrow?

“Evil, they say, triumphs when the righteous keep silent and when they refuse to condemn it.

“We also think that the judiciary has a key role to play in keeping our democracy alive and safe.

“We therefore call for a concerted effort by all well-meaning Nigerians to guide this all-important arm of government and ensure that it is not captured by the state. We must all rise to save our democracy.”