Enugu Transforms Transport Sector With Ultra-Modern Bus Terminal, 100 CNG Buses

Background

Few months after assumption of office, the administration of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State announced an ambitious plan to embark on the construction of Enugu Bus Terminal Project.

The Ministry of Transport, the driver of the project, said the terminals under Transport Infrastructure Project (TIP), will be a better version of the Lagos-Oshodi Transportation Interchange.

According to the government, the Enugu Transport Terminals will redefine the transportation system of Enugu. Planet Projects, the company that handled the Oshodi Interchange, was contracted to handle the terminal project.

Sixteen months down the line, precisely, August, 14, 2025, the dreamed project came to fruition as Mbah inaugurated the five ultramodern bus terminals and 100 out of the 200 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses recently procured by the State government to reduce transportation cost in the state.

Big boost for economy

Speaking during the ceremonial flag-off, Mbah stated that the five terminals; two at Holy Ghost axis opposite Ogbete Main Market; one at Garki, Agbani Road; one at Abakpa Nike axis and another one at Nsukka in Enugu North Senatorial district, formed part of the State’s New Enugu State Transport Management System, which he said, would create 20,000 jobs and boost the economy of the State and country.

He said that the projects inaugurated would spur the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of Enugu State and the country to grow to $30 billion and $1 trillion respectively within the next six years. According to him, “the projects delivered are part of the promise we made to the people to ensure world class infrastructure, which will not only uplift the economy but dignify their living standard.”

The Governor said that the projects would provide the people with cheaper, accessible and seamless movement as other infrastructure meant to support the projects and new system are already in place.

“I must commend President Bola Tinubu, whose vision and wisdom to remove fuel subsidy, have led to all the projects and change to a new transport system that is based on 21st century infrastructure and service for our people,’’ said.

Further, “I will also appreciate the state’s commissioner for transport for all efforts to make these projects reality as well as the contractors and other people that ensure their timely delivery. “It is a reality that transport remains the central pillar of modernisation and measure of the people’s progress; thus, touching every aspect of human life and the way the people think as well.”

He also noted that the State would roll out 2,000 hybrid vehicles to support the project and people with disability friendly CNG buses, adding: “The CNG buses will shuttle routes leading to schools and higher institutions. “The CNG will ensure over 40 per cent reduction in household expenses on transport and will also convey residents along markets and major places along the schools/institutions routes.

“We are remodeling all bus stops within Enugu metropolis, built/ rebuilt most roads within the metropolis and other major cities in the state and placed a modern transport e-ticketing process that checks leakages and manipulations.

“Few weeks ago, we launched Enugu Air, plans have reached an advanced stage on putting rail services and waterways transport; while all these projects have safety and dignity of our people as their priority,” he said. Earlier, the Commissioner for Transport, Dr Obi Ozor, said that the terminals inaugurated would entertain over 10 million commuters yearly; while providing a place of comfort after long journeys or interval break from long journeys.

Ozor explained that each of the terminals have a fully air conditioned hall and television screens, eateries, accommodation, fuel station, sunscreen covered walkways, solar powered security lights/systems and surveillance cameras. “These projects are a clear vision of His Excellency, Dr Peter Mbah, to make Enugu State a model and point of reference in any modern infrastructure. We thank your excellency for insisting on quality and taste,” he said.

Commendation

In a welcome address, the Chairman of Enugu North Council Area, Dr Ibekaku Onoh, thanked the Governor for bringing order, aesthetic touch, employment and one-stop transport comfort, with two terminals built in the Holy Ghost axis of Enugu. “We quite appreciate all developmental efforts, which include; terminals, smart schools, smart type-2 primary healthcare centres, surveillance cameras and provision of security among others,” Onoh said.

Agonies forgotten

Recall that at the beginning, the bus terminal projects were met with stiff resistance from some residents especially those whose business premises and shops were to be demolished to give way for the projects.

From Holy Ghost to Garki Awkunanaw Market, Abakpa Nike Market to Ogige Nsukka Market, it was estimated that more than 2, 000 shops and buildings, three filling stations, two banks, and a tertiary institution were demolished for the projects.

Again, one of the obstacles faced by government in the course of the bus terminal projects was when Enugu drivers protested CNG bus rollout, over fear of job losses. The commercial drivers, comprising tricycle operators and minibus drivers, expressed fear of losing their jobs which will worsen hardship already faced.

The drivers alleged they were already enduring high taxes and exploitation by the Ministry of Transportation. They were therefore now concerned that the introduction of CNG buses will drive them out of business. “We are not against bringing in CNG buses, but let the governor allow other private commercial transporters to coexist.

Let there be competition, and it will be good for the masses of the state. The pricing will be competitive,” one of them said. The drivers estimated that the Governor’s plan could render over 200,000 people poor, including drivers, their dependents, and those who sell items and food in the parks.

“We have people who are selling items and food in the parks. If you say you want to redesign Enugu, does it mean everyone should go and die? We were told that when our union leadership opposed his arbitrary increase in taxes on drivers, he accused them of not paying taxes and said he would initiate charges against them.”

Despite the excitement, opposition parties and some critics still think that the projects were achieved at too great a cost with little cost-benefit analysis. They had argued that the project led to the demolition of thousands of buildings and shops around the busiest business hubs in the state.

And that the project was being conceived at a time of serious economic hardship when citizens were battling to survive the economic head-wings of headline and food inflation, forex crisis, and high cost of petroleum products. But those who pushed for the project reasoned that while it is generally agreed that the South-East needs contemporary infrastructure as seen in Lagos and Abuja, projects like the Enugu Terminals would come to fruition with many sacrifices.

They argued that it was the expected dislocation that made the State government to come up with plans of relocating the affected businesses to a temporary location and expediting the construction period to ensure those displaced are quickly returned to continue their businesses which will amount to a winwin situation for the both parties.

But given the excitement that greeted the inauguration of the projects and roll out of the CNG buses, it appears that citizens may have forgotten the pains brought about by the demolition and business dislocation.

Rousing welcome

After inaugurating the bus terminals at Enugu metropolis, Mbah took a historic first CNG bus ride to Nsukka where he also commis- sioned the terminal built at the location that used to be Ogige Market.

Residents of Nsukka trooped out in their numbers to receive the Governor. In a groundbreaking move towards environmentally friendly public transportation, Mbah’s unveiling of a fleet of intra-city Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses during the commissioning ceremony was considered a game changer.

“The introduction of CNG buses epitomises our commitment to environmental sustainability,” he noted. Adding, “These buses produce fewer emissions compared to traditional diesel-powered vehicles, thereby contributing to a cleaner, healthier city.”

The CNG buses are anticipated to replace older models, reducing both the carbon footprint and the noise levels in urban areas, while also promising lower operational costs in the long run. This progressive approach reflects the Governor’s recognition of the pressing need for sustainable practices in governance, especially in the face of climate change.

The Governor expressed the desire, as part of a larger vision that the establishment of these bus terminals and the deployment of CNG buses would align with the Enugu State Transport Master Plan, aiming to create an integrated and efficient transportation network throughout the State. Plans, he said are underway for further enhancements, which include potential expansions and collaboration with private sector players to optimise operations and extend services to nearby communities.

Enugu master plan

The Commissioner for Transport, Obi Ozor insisted that “This ambitious undertaking aligns seamlessly with the State’s infrastructure enhancement plan and reflects the Governor’s vision of leveraging transport and logistics to spur economic transportation, drawing inspiration from successful models in Dubai and Singapore.”

He had noted, “The Enugu State Ministry of Transport has been actively engaging with stakeholders, including the Nigeria Railway Corporation, to address concerns and provide accurate information about the interchange project at Holy Ghost.

In a series of meetings, including a town hall with Governor Peter Mbah, he reassured them of his commitment to fair compen- sation and adherence to legal processes.”