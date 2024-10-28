Enugu To Residents: Ignore Call For Stay-At-Home

Share

The Enugu State Government has dismissed as mischievous the illegal stay-at-home declared by some faceless non-state actors for October 29, over the unfortunate death of the popular Ogene musician, Okezie Mba, aka Igbo Jah, describing those behind the illegal order as criminals and opportunists who do not mean well for the Ndi Enugu and Ndi Igbo at large.

While assuring the people that the state government and security agencies had already taken decisive action that would ensure that anyone found culpable in the unfortunate death of the musician is severely punished, it described the sponsors and promoters of sit-at-home as enemies of Enugu State and the Igbo nation.

The government, therefore, directed citizens to disregard the illegal order and go about their normal activities, vowing to muster all powers at its disposal to protect the lives and property of the people, while the killers of the late Igbo Jah were already behind the bar for interrogation and prosecution.

The government, in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Chidiebere Onyia, on Sunday, said: “Our attention has been drawn to reports making the rounds on social media to the effect that some criminal and faceless non-state actors have declared a sit-athome in Enugu State on October 29, purportedly to protest the unfortunate killing of the popular Ogene musician, Okezie Mba, aka Igbo Jah, by a police officer on Friday.

