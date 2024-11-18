Enugu To Represent Nigeria At World Schools Debate Championship In Panama

Share

The President’s School Debate, Nigeria (PSDN), has recommended the Enugu State Debate Team to represent the country at the World Schools Debate Championship (WSDC), holding in Panama in July 2025.

Conveying the nomination to the governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, the Chairman of the National Advisory Board, of Presidential Schools Debate, Nigeria, PSDN, Usman Muhammad, said the development was sequel to Team Enugu’s impressive outing at the last debate for secondary schools where they emerged the overall best.

In the letter dated November 5, 2024, Muhamad said, “This is to congratulate you on the spectacular performance of the Enugu State Debate Team at the recently concluded InterSecondary Schools 2024 Democracy Day National Debate Championship Finals in Abuja.

“It is as a result of your State Team’s first position at the National Finals that the state has been nominated to represent Nigeria at the upcoming World Schools Debate Championship, in Panama in July 2025.”

