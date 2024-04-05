Enugu To Partner Rural Communities On Clean Water Provision

The Enugu State Government has announced plans to partner with rural communities in the state on the provision of clean water. Briefing journalists in her office in Enugu, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Chika Mbah, said the partnership would be government-driven and financed but community-led. She said: “The people of Enugu State are already aware of Governor Peter Mbah’s 180 days water challenge for Enugu metropolis.

“What is less know is his drive for rural water provision. The governor is not only interested in urban water; rural water is very much in his plan.” While explaining how the partnership would work, the governor’s senior aide on WASH stated that potable water would be provided to the various rural communities as they wanted it. “It is up to each community to decide on what and how they want the provision and management of water, and come with that plan to the WASH office at the State Ministry of Water Resources.

“They can for instance decide if they want a borehole or a spring harvested.” Speaking further, she added: “The government is also interested in reticulated water facilities, especially those that can serve more than one community. “Adjoining communities can therefore present a joint plan stating the management structure.