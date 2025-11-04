Enugu To Host Nat’l Festival Of Arts And Culture Nov 22

The Enugu State Government has formally constituted a Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the hosting of the 2025 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), scheduled to take place in Enugu from November 22 to 29.

Governor Peter Mbah, who inaugurated the committee yesterday, charged its members to ensure the delivery of a world-class, top-notch, and memorable cultural festival that would highlight the state’s rich cultural heritage, artistic excellence, and unique tourism attractions.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, the governor emphasized the need for meticulous planning, proper coordination, and speedy delivery of all preparatory activities.

He urged the committee to ensure that Enugu presents a befitting image worthy of its reputation as a peaceful, vibrant, and culturally rich state.

According to the terms of reference he read out, the committee is mandated to plan, organize, and implement all activities leading to and during the hosting of NAFEST 2025 in line with the theme and objectives of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC).