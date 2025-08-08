Enugu To Establish 2 New Varsities Before 2026 – Education Commissioner

The Enugu State Government is to es- tablish two new universities to boost tertiary education in the state. The Enugu State University of Education (ESUED) will be sited in Ihe in the Awgu LGA, and the Uni- versity of Agricultural and Technology (ESUAT) will be sited in Iwolo in the Ezeagu LGA, with two satellite campuses at Uzo-Uwani LGA and Owo in Nkanu East LGA.

The Commissioner for Education Ndubueze Mbah this yesterday when he received members of Greater Awgu Media Professionals (GAMP), made up of practicing journalists from Awgu, Oji-River and Aninri local government areas. Mbah stated that the law setting up the University of Education Ihe was been passed by the House of Assembly during the Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi government.

According to him, the Enugu State Polytechnic Iwolo will be upgraded to Enugu State University of Agriculture and Technology. The commissioner said he is reviewing academic briefs for the two universi- ties submitted by professors from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) and University of Nigeria Nsukka.

He further disclosed that he is working with architects from University of Nigeria Enugu Campus (INEC) to develop the plan for the physical structures of the universities. He noted that he would conclude the study and review of the academic briefs before long in order to submit a comprehensive proposal to the state governor, while expressing the optimism that the two universities will commence operations before the end of 2026.