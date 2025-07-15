Enugu To Build Games Village, Upgrade Facilities For Sports Festival

A head of the 2026 National Sports Festival, slated to hold in Enugu, the state government has unveiled a plan to build a brand new Games Village at Awgu Local Government Area of the state to provide additional facilities towards the successful hosting of the event.

The Games Village will provide accommodation for athletes and officials, in addition to other sporting facilities like a mini-stadium, standard tracks, indoor sports facilities and gymnasium, among other things.

Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Lloyd Ekweremadu Jr, who made this known while addressing journalists in Enugu yesterday, allayed fears in some quarters about availability as well as the state of sporting facilities in the state ahead of the festival.

Ekweremadu Jnr stated that aside from the Awgu Games Village, major sporting events would take place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, while other events will take place at a temporary stadium at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC).