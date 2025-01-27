Enugu Tanker Explosion: S’East Senators Mourn Victims

Share

The South East Senate Caucus yesterday mourned the victims of Saturday’s fuel tanker explosion that claimed at least 18 lives in Enugu State.

The driver of the fuel-laden tanker reportedly lost control while navigating the Ugwu-Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, with the vehicle overturned, and bursting into flames. Eight other vehicles were reportedly burnt. The caucus also expressed sadness over a similar occurrence in Niger State.

In a statement by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the South East legislators lamented the loss of lives in the Enugu tanker explosion

The leader of the group said it was disheartening that Nigerians were being literally roasted on the roads as a result of avoidable accidents and called on the relevant authorities to deploy immediately to nip future occurrences in the bud.

The caucus, he added, is pained that innocent people, particularly road users, are now frequently caught up in an accident that smacks of total neglect of the nation’s highways by traffic managers.

Abaribe said: “It’s sorrowful and very unfortunate that we will lose many of our people, whose total number is yet to be ascertained barely a week after a similar incident in Niger State, which pain and shock Nigeria is yet to recover from.

“It is high time the traffic managers’ step up their game. The frequency of these accidents now constitutes a total embarrassment to the country. “We can’t continue losing our people this way.”

