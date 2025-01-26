Enugu Tanker Explosion: FG Sympathises With Victims’ Families

Share

…intensifies sensitization on dangers of scooping PMS at accident scenes

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda has said he is saddened by the news of the fuel tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday 25th January 2025, in Ugwu Oyeama LGA of Enugu State.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Iliya Rhoda Ishaku, Director of Information and Public Relations and made available to journalists in Abuja.

The Minister commiserates with the families of those who lost their lives and the injured.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and the injured. My thoughts and prayers are with you and I pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and speedy recovery for the injured”.

He commended the security agencies, FRSC, SEMA and other relevant authorities that helped at the scene of the tragic accident.

According to the statement, the Minister stressed the need to embark on intensive sensitisation campaigns to create awareness of the dangers of scooping petroleum products by the public at the scene of a tanker accident, the need for prompt emergency response by relevant Agencies as well as regular vehicle maintenance and adherence to road safety measures by drivers.

