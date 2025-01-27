Enugu Tanker Explosion: Death Toll Rises To 18 –FRSC

Share

The death toll in the tanker explosion on Ugwu-Onyeama axis of the EnuguOnitsha Expressway has risen from 11 to 18 people as confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Enugu State Command, Mr Franklin Agbakoba, confirmed the rise in the death toll to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

NAN recalls that the incident, which happened on Saturday at about 11:30 a.m. when a fuel-laden tanker had a brake failure, fell and exploded leaving 11 commuters dead.

NAN reports that the deceased were evacuated by the FRSC officers after officials of the Enugu State Fire Service extinguished the inferno while the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The sector commander said the additional seven deceased were victims of the accident, who were rushed to nearby hospitals, but could not make it. Agbakoba disclosed that 11 vehicles and not eight as earlier teported were burnt in the incident.

They included one fuel tanker, one water tanker and 15 other vehicles as well as one tricycle, popularly known as “Keke”.

“Currently, the death toll from the unfortunate accident is 18 persons and we continue to pray for their souls to have eternal rest.

“However, three persons were not injured but profiled; and they have since rejoined their families and friends,” he said.

Agbakoba lauded Gov. Peter Mbah, the state Commissioner for Transportation, Obi Ozor, the Police, the Enugu State Fire Service and health officials among others that came to render help and rescue at the scene.

T h e s e c t o r com – m a n d e r said that traffic had been diverted to the inward Enugu lane of the ever busy Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

“For now, we have commenced evacuation of burnt vehicles in the scene of the accident along the EnuguOnitsha Expressway in anticipation of re-opening the section of the road,” he said.

NAN recalls that Gov. Mbah, who was at the scene of the accident for on-the-spot assessment on Saturday, said the government would ensure that the victims received full and free medical attention.

The governor also revealed that the government would take steps to forestall future occurrences, including enforcement of road rules and fixing the part of the federal road that was in disrepair.

