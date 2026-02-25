Enugu Takes The Spotlight As Mbah Declares 2nd Tech Festival Open

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, says technology and innovation remain at the heart of Enugu’s transformation under his administration, urging youths to explore the abundant opportunities in both.

Mbah, who spoke at the opening of the second edition of Enugu Tech Festival at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, yesterday, said that technology had since transcended a supportive role to become the operating system of how lives function.

“The world has crossed a line. What we are witnessing in our lifetime is nothing short of an economic renaissance powered by technology. “In just three decades, companies that began in garages and dorm rooms have grown into some of the most valuable institutions in human history. “Enterprises like Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms have reshaped commerce, communication, entertainment, finance, governance, and even human relationships.

“The rise of these companies tells us something profound: the world economy is no longer driven primarily by physical assets, but by ideas, code, data, and innovation. We are witnessing the acceleration of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. “Here in Enugu, we have made a deliberate decision: we will not be spectators in this revolution.

We will be participants. We will be producers,” he stated. Mbah expressed happiness that with requisite imagination and courage, his administration was building a resilient Enugu State where infrastructure works, institutions digitised, and where schools produce problemsolvers and technology runs quietly through everything.

Meanwhile, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, has urged Enugu youths to patiently take advantage of the opportunities Mbah was creating for their great future. In the same vein, Founder and Chairman of Zinox Group, Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh, advised youths to believe in themselves and said that with the foundation being laid by Governor Mbah, no Enugu person would wallow in poverty going forward.