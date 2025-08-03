Enugu State: End Of Godfatherism?

The second anniversary of Peter Mbah’s tenure as governor of Enugu State was significant in many ways. There was a certain uniqueness with the celebrations but the most noteworthy is the fact that it was attended by his predecessor in office, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. It is the first time such was being recorded in the state in this Fourth Republic, remarkably because it signified that the governor has maintained a cordial relationship with his predecessor since assumption of office two years earlier.

Before then, on his 61st birthday last March 20, Governor Mbah not only led officials of the state on a visit to felicitate with Ugwuanyi, he issued an effusive message on his social media handles, celebrating Ugwuanyi’s ‘statesmanly dispositions.’

It is still a matter of conjecture who – between Mbah and Ugwuanyi—is responsible for this curious state of affairs, something that never happened for nearly 26 years. As the history of the state reveals, no governor of the state since 1999 ever enjoyed a cordial relationship with his godfather/predecessor lasting as much as 12 months. I know this from my experience writing the book, CLASH OF INTERESTS, on the issue of godfatherism in Enugu State. The book, which details the state’s political history, chronicles the political transitions since 1999, the men who played godfathers, their influence on their successors/godsons, and how the ensuing struggles for control engendered the recurring political crises.

The present scenario is markedly different. It is either that Ugwuanyi, quite unlike past governors who also hand-picked their predecessors, is not interested in playing the hard-nosed godfather, or that Mbah has played the loyal godson these past two years.

Back to my book. The idea of writing the book came about first as the account of the making of the administration of Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as

governor of Enugu State. As a spectator with a front-row seat, I had observed the many intrigues that played out during the campaign and the various developments that took place before his eventual coronation on May 29, 2015.

I actually started the project in 2016 but stopped momentarily in 2017 when the political developments of that year altered the storyline in a profound way. The gap in the relationship between the governor and his predecessor in office, Sullivan Chime, had widened to the point that the usually restrained Chime started making uncomplimentary statements against his successor in office and the Peoples Democratic Party he had led for eight years. What started as a rumour that both leaders had parted ways became a reality in May 2017 when Chime quit the party altogether and joined the rival All Progressives Congress (APC).

The parting of ways was a big surprise to political watchers in Nigeria, even if such had repeatedly happened before in Enugu State. Such quarrels between new governors and their predecessors, leading to the struggle for political territory, have been a recurring decimal in Enugu politics. The battle can be complex and messy indeed; it is one that the PDP, which has had the privilege of ruling the state since 1999, has not found a solution to. Until now, perhaps out of design or sheer providence.

It has turned out to be one of the peculiarities that have defined the politics of Enugu State since 1999. It started with former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, who fell out within weeks of his 1999 election with his political godfather, Chief Jim Nwobodo, the first civilian governor of old Anambra State. Nwobodo had gone to the moon and back, literally, all in the effort to install him as governor, but it took Nnamani less than two years to separate from him, deflate his huge political ego, decimate his political structure, and deny him a return ticket to the Nigerian Senate in 2003.

Nwobodo eventually had to decamp to the United Nigeria Peoples Party, UNPP, on whose platform he contested the election of 2003.

Nnamani suffered the same fate in the hands of his protégé and political godson, Sullivan Chime, who served him as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and whom he installed as his successor in 2007 against all expectations. Their quarrel started even before Chime’s inauguration in 2007 and he did so much, subsequently, to obliterate Nnamani’s legacies in the state, not least the Ebeano political vehicle on which he rode to power and which he all but dismantled while hoisting his own, the Total Mandate.

With time, it became obvious to Nnamani that he would similarly be denied a return ticket to the Senate in 2011, so he quit the PDP and floated the Peoples’ Democratic Congress (PDC). He lost the Enugu East senatorial contests of 2011 and 2015, which he contested on the new party’s platform, to one of his ‘rebellious’

political godsons, Gil Nnaji of the PDP, who was a local government chairman in his time.

In 2015, Chime sold the candidature of Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi so passionately to the people of the state. He had told them he could not have hoped for a better replacement, one who would continue in the same trajectory of the state’s wholesome development. For a man who performed far above average, he was convincing. But when the quarrel started in 2017, he did not bother to disclose his frustrations with Gov Ugwuanyi. It was suspected, however, that his successor’s decision to reverse some of his decisions and renege on key promises of continuity in the execution of some legacy projects was fundamental. Less than a year

out of office, Chime fought back by making unsavory comments about the party and the man whose candidature he promoted. Although his departure from the PDP was comparatively less acrimonious, it followed the same pattern as the previous ones.

The turn of events is cheering for the people who have had to contend with unnecessary acrimony among their leaders in the past. Many even bet that Mbah’s superlative performance in the past two years owes to the absence of such distractions. Like I said earlier, it is either Ugwuanyi is not our usual godfather, or that Mbah is playing his part well. It is also possible that the agreement that led to the transfer of power in 2023 did not give room for meddlesomeness. Whatever it is, Enugu is the better for it.;