Enugu SSG Buries Mother Tomorrow

The Secretary to the Enugu State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, will tomorrow, commit the remains of his late mother, Mrs. Grace Ogoegbunam Onyia (nee Achime), to earth at her country home in Udeji village, Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area. Mrs. Grace Onyia passed at the age of 79.

According to a burial programme released by the family, Mrs Onyia’s final journey began with a service of songs at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Udeji Village, Amechi Awkunanaw, yesterday, November 29, at 5 pm.

The funeral service will hold at Amechi Football Field, Kenneth Nnamani Road, Udeji village, Amechi Awkunanaw, at 11 am, followed by interment.

Reception of guests will be at the same venue. Also, there will be a thanksgiving service on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Amechi Awkunanaw, at 10 am. Mrs Onyia devoted her entire working life to the public service.

After a fulfilling career as a teacher where she imparted knowledge and instilled moral values in her students, she transferred to the Federal Civil Service and then to the Enugu State Civil Service.

She worked in the Catering Division of the Cabinet Office Enugu and rose to the rank of Assistant Chief Catering Officer from where she retired. Mrs. Onyia was noted for her strong moral principles and commitment to the wellbeing of her family, her community, and humanity at large.

She was also a devout Christian who served for many years as a church warden and as an official in many church committees at St Matthew Anglican Church Amaechi Awkunanaw and later at her neighbourhood church, the Emmanuel Anglican Church, Achara Layout, Enugu.

