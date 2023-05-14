Enugu State government during the week sponsored 300 prospective pilgrims to Israel and Jordan for 2023 pilgrimage, urging them to be decorous while in the Holy Land and focus on experiencing the teachings in the Bible during and after the life of Jesus Christ.

Addressing the Christians at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi urged them to pray for the state and the incoming administration of Dr. Peter Mbah.

The governor pointed out that his administration, since its inauguration in 2015, handed over Enugu State to the hands of God. “God in His infinite mercy, guided the administration and Enugu till date remains the most peaceful state in the country.”

Governor Ugwuanyi stated that the 300 Christian pilgrims went there “to give glory to God for His love and mercy for the past eight years”, stressing that as a true Christian, his administration had walked the talk.

The governor recalled that the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) in December 2021, conferred the best Pilgrimage Governor Award on him in recognition of his administration’s outstanding performance in enthroning peace in the state, and support for pilgrimages.

Gov. Ugwuanyi further disclosed that his administration sponsored 300 pilgrims in July 2022, 30 to the Holy Land of Rome in October 2022 and another 300 to the Holy Land of Israel and Jordan in December 2022.

He said that the current 300 were “to give glory to God for using us as an instrument to change the lives of the citizens through the provision of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services to the people of Enugu State”.

He used the opportunity to commend the organisers of the religious exercise “for recording zero abscondment during the December 2022 pilgrimage, urging them to put all necessary measures on ground to ensure that all pilgrims returned to the country.

“As you embark on this spiritual ex- Enugu sponsors 300 pilgrims to Israel, Jordan ercise, we urge you to pray for our dear state and the incoming government,” he stressed.The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, expressed delight at Gov.

Ugwuanyi’s commitment to the religious exercise since the inception of his administration. He added that the governor’s active involvement in ensuring that Enugu State was the first to start the pilgrimage during each batch was the secret behind the success story of the programme in the country.

Describing Ugwuanyi as a friend of the commission, the NCPC Executive Secretary thanked him for his immense contributions and support. Rev. Pam equally commended the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr Nestor Ezeme, for his diligence and dedication to duty, stating that he was one of the best and most hardworking State Executive Secretaries of the commission in the country.