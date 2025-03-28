‘Enugu Setting Pace In Building Tech-Driven Societies’

Share

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has commended the fast transitioning of Enugu State into a digital economy, saying the state was fast becoming a standard for tech-driven societies under Governor Peter Mbah’s leadership.

This was even as Mbah restated the preparedness of his administration to partner the Federal Government on a number of projects and initiatives to consolidate the gains of the past 22 months.

The minister spoke during a working visit to Enugu State Government House yesterday. The minister said the Galaxy Blackbone would provide internet connectivity to over 200 state-owned institutions, including Smart Green Schools, Primary Health Centres, the State Secretariat and Government House.

Speaking, Mbah reiterated his administration’s commitment to harnessing the full potentials of the digital economy towards the goal of diversifying revenue streams and growing Enugu into a $30 billion economy.

Besides the Smart Green Schools aimed at imbuing pupils with knowledge and skills that sufficiently prepare them for the dynamic workplace of tomorrow, the governor said the state had fully transitioned to an e-governance platform, a centralised portal that has improved efficiency and transparency, ensured workflow automation and inter-MDA integration.

