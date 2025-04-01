Enugu Sets Up LOC For 2026 National Sports Festival

Share

The Enugu State Government has announced the formation of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 23rd National Sports Festival, scheduled for 2026.

Governor Peter Mbah stated that the members were carefully selected based on their expertise and contributions to sports development.

The committee is chaired by the state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Lloyd Ike Ekweremadu Jr. Other members include notable sports administrators such as Bamiduro Olumide, a former badminton champion; Mary Onyali, an ex-worldclass athlete; and Davidson Owumi, the current Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Mbah expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver a well-organised event, emphasising the state’s commitment to hosting a world-class sports festival. Ekweremadu Jr. also reassured stakeholders of Enugu’s readiness to make the tournament a success.

