New Telegraph

April 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Enugu Sets Up…

Enugu Sets Up LOC For 2026 National Sports Festival

The Enugu State Government has announced the formation of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 23rd National Sports Festival, scheduled for 2026.

Governor Peter Mbah stated that the members were carefully selected based on their expertise and contributions to sports development.

The committee is chaired by the state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Lloyd Ike Ekweremadu Jr. Other members include notable sports administrators such as Bamiduro Olumide, a former badminton champion; Mary Onyali, an ex-worldclass athlete; and Davidson Owumi, the current Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Mbah expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver a well-organised event, emphasising the state’s commitment to hosting a world-class sports festival. Ekweremadu Jr. also reassured stakeholders of Enugu’s readiness to make the tournament a success.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Myanmar Hospitals Overwhelmed As Govt Says More Than 1,700 Killed In Quake
Read Next

Enugu: Edeoga Dumps LP, Returns To PDP, Extols Mbah’s Leadership
Share
Copy Link
×