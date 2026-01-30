The Enugu State government has signalled its intention to become the next tourist destination in Nigeria as it has begun the construction of high value tourism projects,

beginning with the development of a Zipline in Ngwo Pine Forest, thus transforming the tourism enclave into a must-visit ecotourism destination in the country and Africa.

Besides the Nwgo Pine Forest zipline project, others include; Nsude and Awhum were canopy walkways are being constructed; Okpatu hosting a monumental cross project and cable car system.

These projects, according to the state Commissioner for Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke, are designed to enhance the tourism offerings of the state, with particular reference to its natural endowments, which over the years have made Enugu State a treasured enclave for unique ecotourism adventures.

Speaking further, she noted that the projects, which are part of an integrated tourism infrastructure plan, driven by the state government, are designed to promote sustainable tourism, boost economic diversification and deepen community participation across host areas.

The state government disclosed that some of the projects are scheduled to be delivered and commissioned this year.