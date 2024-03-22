Enugu, Sepat Pharmaceuticals Begin Free Hepatitis Screening

The Enugu State Government in collaboration with Sepat Pharmaceuticals Limited during the week began free hepatitis B and C screening. The screening, which ends on Sunday, is aimed at eliminating the disease and controlling its spread in the state. The Commissioner for Health, Ikechukwu Obi, kicked off the exercise at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital (ESUTH).

He said the screening is said not only for the early detection of the diseases but would also serve as a means of data collection, in addition to helping in the fight against viral diseases in the state. The commissioner said: “What we are here to address today is a disease that can go to your liver which is the engine of every human and start destroying it silently.

“The spectrum of medical and healthcare involves health promotion, health prevention and treatment. “We will put hepatitis B and C at the front burner, and see how this silent killer can be put in abeyance in our state. “The governor approved that it would be nice to have a situation where beyond carrying out free testing, it would be possible for the Ministry of Health to get very useful data which is even lacking at the national level.

“We are going to collect hard data which will help in making hard and necessary decisions that will save lives and our partners have also said they will also subsidise certain aspects of the treatment for hepatitis C patients that would be discovered within the period of the free screening.” Sepat Pharmaceuticals Limited Chairman, Pat Oramah, who lamented the rising scourge of hepatitis B and C among many Nigerians, underscored the importance of the free screening programme in the health sector.

Oramah, whose company is sponsoring the programme 100 per cent, explained that investing in the free screening and encouraging relevant promotional awareness, were not only the right things to do but also the smart things to do, to save lives because hepatitis is a dangerous disease that kills silently.