Enugu Security Trust Fund Rakes In N3bn

The bid to consolidate improved security of lives and property in Enugu has gathered momentum with well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies rallying over N3 billion in donations to the Enugu State Security Trust Fund (ESSTF).

The donations were made both physically and online during the fundraising dinner organised by the Fund at the Old Government Lodge, Enugu.

In his opening remarks, the Board of Trustees (BOT), Chairman of the Fund and Group Managing Director of Afrinvest West Africa Ltd., Dr. Ike Chioke, while commending the Dr. Peter Mbah administration for the huge impact and investments made in the area of security, including the constitution and inauguration of the Board of Trustees of the Enugu State Security Trust Fund a year ago, stressed that security was everybody’s business.

He said the only way to achieve the $30 billion GDP mark set by the governor was by sustaining and consolidating the successes made in securing lives and property through contributions by citizens, corporate bodies and all levels of government. Governor Mbah, on his part, recalled the grave security situation at the time his administration came on board, noting that there was no room for complacency despite the massive successes.

“Back then, criminals gleefully posted bodies of security personnel and the arms they had stolen through their brazenly regular attacks. “But what difference 20 months make! Such wanton attacks have been pushed to the darkest recess of history. We have gained control of our streets. The outlaws who once held our people hostage have either been neutralised or fled.

“The pleasant experience arising from the vastly improved security is widespread: The businessman who could not open his shop and incurred losses as a result has found the confidence to do so; the child, who could not go to school every Monday in the past can now confidently do so without any fear; our security men and women can now carry on their law-enforcement duties without any brazen attack.

“But our job is not done yet; it needs to be sustained,” he said. Critical stakeholders at the event, including the business mogul and philanthropist, Prince Arthur Ezeh, commended Mbah for his strides in security and infrastructural development.

“Enugu is the capital of Igboland. The governor has a character like Mbakwe, like M.I Okpara, who I knew from childhood. This man – Governor Mbah – in less than one year has transformed Enugu State. And because of what he has done in Enugu State, I became very happy as an Igboman and happy that we have people who are very intelligent,” Prince Ezeh said.

